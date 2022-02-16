When Bappi Lahiri called himself ‘Amitabh Bachchan of music industry’, said Beyoncé and Eminem ‘dress like me’

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri died late on Tuesday at the age of 69. His doctor told news agency PTI about his demise, and said that the singer was facing ‘multiple health issues’.

Popularly known as ‘Disco King‘, the singer was credited for popularising synth-based dance music in the Indian mainstream. He was also known for his inimitable dressing style, dominated by gold chains.

Such was the level of his success back in the 1980s and 1990s, the singer said in an interview that he is the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of the music industry’. Dismissing the notion that he has competition in India, he told Hindustan Times in 2009, “In film industry, there is Amitabh Bachchan and in music industry, there is Bappida. But Amitabh Bachchan is 12 years older than me.”

He even suggested that he’s peerless internationally, and said, “There is no competition, but there are singers who dress like me. Among women, there’s Beyonce and there’s Shakira and among men, there is 50 Cent, Eminem and definitely, Akon…”

Bappi Lahiri died late Tuesday due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Tributes poured in from all quarters. PM Modi condoled his death, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”