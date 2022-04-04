When AR Rahman and son Ameen met BTS at Grammys 2022, see photos and video

Music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen seem to have had a gala time at the recently held Grammys.

Clips and photos of the father-son duo interacting with K-Pop group BTS are being widely circulated on social media.

In a short clip, we see Rahman posing with one of the members from BTS as the rest of them are seated in front of them. In other photos, Ameen is seen happily posing alongside the wildly famous music group.

Ameen shared the photos on Twitter. In the comments section of one of the photos, one ARMY member asked what BTS and Ameen spoke about during their meeting, to which Ameen replied, “They convey their love for India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Another user reminded fans that Ameen’s father is himself a big deal in the music world. “Don’t forget his father himself is an Oscar, Grammy winner,” he wrote.

Much to the delight of their fans, BTS performed to their sensational hit “Butter” at this year’s Grammys.