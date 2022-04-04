When AR Rahman and son Ameen met BTS at Grammys 2022, see photos and video

April 4, 2022 6:24:05 pm
Music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen seem to have had a gala time at the recently held Grammys.
Clips and photos of the father-son duo interacting with K-Pop group BTS are being widely circulated on social media.
AR RAHMAN AND BTS 💜 pic.twitter.com/BRmwhdcZi9
— misu⁷🌿🕊 (@misuot7) April 4, 2022
#BTSARMY #btsgrammy2022 #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/l6LiFOq7xb
— A.R.Ameen (@arrameen) April 4, 2022
In a short clip, we see Rahman posing with one of the members from BTS as the rest of them are seated in front of them. In other photos, Ameen is seen happily posing alongside the wildly famous music group.
Ameen shared the photos on Twitter. In the comments section of one of the photos, one ARMY member asked what BTS and Ameen spoke about during their meeting, to which Ameen replied, “They convey their love for India.”
❤️❤️🚀 #bts #BTSARMY #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/pZee0jZruc
— A.R.Ameen (@arrameen) April 4, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Another user reminded fans that Ameen’s father is himself a big deal in the music world. “Don’t forget his father himself is an Oscar, Grammy winner,” he wrote.
Much to the delight of their fans, BTS performed to their sensational hit “Butter” at this year’s Grammys.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-