scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 04, 2022
Must Read

When AR Rahman and son Ameen met BTS at Grammys 2022, see photos and video

AR Rahman had graced this year's Grammys along with his son AR Ameen.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 6:24:05 pm
ar rahmanAR Rahman and son Ameen at this year's Grammys. (Photo: Ameen/Instagram, Twitter)

Music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen seem to have had a gala time at the recently held Grammys.

Clips and photos of the father-son duo interacting with K-Pop group BTS are being widely circulated on social media.

In a short clip, we see Rahman posing with one of the members from BTS as the rest of them are seated in front of them. In other photos, Ameen is seen happily posing alongside the wildly famous music group.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ameen shared the photos on Twitter. In the comments section of one of the photos, one ARMY member asked what BTS and Ameen spoke about during their meeting, to which Ameen replied, “They convey their love for India.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Another user reminded fans that Ameen’s father is himself a big deal in the music world. “Don’t forget his father himself is an Oscar, Grammy winner,” he wrote.

Much to the delight of their fans, BTS performed to their sensational hit “Butter” at this year’s Grammys.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, grammys 2022
Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet looks: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat turn heads

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement