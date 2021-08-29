When 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan asked to be part of BTS, watch their reaction

The K-Pop band BTS are a global sensation now, after an arduous and gruelling journey. The Bangtan boys, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook have a staggering fanbase termed ARMY that is growing in hundreds and thousands by the day. Their fans are from all over the world, including Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Diljit Dosanjh. The boys have reached that level of fame, where even veteran stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike are smitten by them. What’s even more interesting, is that Jamie Dornan of 50 Shades of Grey fame, once jokingly asked the boys if he could join the team.

In 2018, BTS appeared on the Graham Norton show in UK. The septet was incomplete that day, as Jimin had a muscle seizure. After the boys introduced themselves, Graham asked about Jimin. BTS leader and spokesperson RM answered, “There’s Jimin, his muscle seized up before rehearsal.” Jamie Dornan intervened and said suggestively, “Does that mean you’re looking for a new member?” Of course this was met by loud cheers, and RM didn’t seem too hesitant on having the actor on board. In fact, J-Hope and RM did a little jig at the thought.

During the course of the interview, Graham Norton also mentioned that the team had the honour of talking at the United Nations, that year. During the address, RM had touched on the practice of self-love and self-acceptance. On the show, RM said, “Life always has the dilemmas, and we have to have the pain inside because when the light comes, we always have shadows and we cannot avoid that,” he said. “So, I just wanted to tell that we should find the way to love ourselves. Especially the youth, we can be more happy and we can live a good life.”

After a wild cheer, Whoopi Goldberg was so impressed that she got up and offered the members a jacket that she had designed. “Thank you for all of the joy you’re bringing,” she told BTS.

BTS has had a good year, as their song “Butter” raged on Billboard Hot 100 charts, and they released “Permission To Dance,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.