Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Watch Me singer Silento charged with murdering his cousin

The police said Silento is in DeKalb county jail, charged with murder in connection with the January 21 death of Frederick Rooks.

By: AP | Atlanta | Updated: February 3, 2021 11:14:38 am
Rapper SilentoSilento is best known for his song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.

DeKalb County police said in a statement on Twitter that the 23-year-old rapper whose legal name is Ricky Hawk was arrested in the suburb of Atlanta. The police statement said he is in the county jail, charged with murder in connection with the January 21 death of Frederick Rooks.

The statement didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the death or Hawk’s arrest.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawk was being held without bond late Monday.

The newspaper had reported previously that police responded to a call of shots fired on January 21 about 3:30 a.m. in the community of Panthersville in DeKalb County. The newspaper cited police as saying officers found Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds that night.

It wasn’t immediately known if Ricky Hawk had an attorney who could comment for him. His manager did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday night.

