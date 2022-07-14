Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash embrace love and rain in new song ‘Baarish Aayi Hain.’ Watch

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s new love song ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’ was released on Thursday on YouTube. The song is a romantic track based on a monsoon theme and the opening shot has Tejasswi saying, “Hum jab bhi milte hain, it’s like falling in love all over again.” (Whenever we meet, it’s like falling in love all over again).

The video, which was shot at the beach-side in Goa, has some breath-taking visuals of the city and features the couple soaking in the rain of love. With Karan zooming in on a bullet in the first shot of the clip, to Tejasswi running towards him with passion in her eyes, the song brings out the sizzling chemistry of the couple.

The actors took to their Instagram handles and promoted the song. Karan wrote, “Aao, pyaar Barsaao. A very special track, hope you all enjoy it as much as we did. Show some love.” Fans were quick to react and flood the comment section as they tagged the song as ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing’, and ‘adorable.’ One fan wrote, “Listening on loop,” while another wrote, “What a song it is just mesmerizing, outstanding.”

The music video has a predictable ending, although the twist in between has got the fans sitting on the edge of their seats. One of the fans wrote, “The way I was crying on separation scene and then happy tears when you came together [Sic].”

Karan and Tejasswi’s romantic journey began in the Big Boss 15 house and the song marks the third collaboration between the actors. ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’ has already been tagged as the ‘rain song of the season.’ It has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, and composed by Javed-Mohsin.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently busy shooting Naagin 6 and Karan is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.