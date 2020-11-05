Waada Hai: Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo’s music video will leave you all mushy

The music video of Waada Hai is directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah.

The music video of Arjun Kanugo’s latest composition Waada Hai, featuring Shehnaaz Gill, is out. The music video has been beautifully shot, and will leave you feeling mushy with all the romance. However, Gill’s fans would definitely miss hearing her sing, as she only gets to showcase her acting chops in the video.

Written by Manoj Muntashir and directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah, Waada Hai presents the current generation’s take on love and marriage. The video opens with Arjun confessing that he might be in love with Shehnaaz. However, he is not ready to get married. Heartbroken by his decision, she decides to leave their love nest. The entire music video then focuses on the couple reminiscing their happy moments, and how they realise that they are meant to be together. The heartfelt lyrics is bound to make Waada Hai the ‘go-to song’ for the lovestruck and broken hearts.

What will really strike audiences is how aesthetically the entire video has been shot. The location looks dreamy. Also, Shehnaaz Gill, in her pastel shades costume, looks beautiful, and she seems to have really improved as an actor, from her previous video outings. The chemistry between the performers also looks fresh and real, and that makes the video worth a watch.

Arjun and Shehnaaz had recently also released a cover version of Dil Diyan Gallan, which was loved by fans. Recently, sharing some off-screen moments, Kanungo had posted on Instagram how he enjoyed collaborating with Shehnaaz. Posting videos of the two strumming the guitar, he wrote, ” The best part about working with people you get along with is the jam sessions 🎤 🎶 🎸 @shehnaazgill We had so much fun shooting this video ! Just a few days to go for #Waadahai.”

Shehnaaz Gill, post her successful sting on Bigg Boss 13, has starred in several music videos. Some of her popular projects include Jassie Gill’s “Keh Gayi Sorry”, Tony Kakkar’s “Kurta Pajama”, Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga”. On the personal front, singer Arjun Kanungo recently announced his engagement to long time girlfriend Carla De

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd