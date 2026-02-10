Vishal Dadlani has ‘zero respect’ for those who seek work through ‘sifaarish’, says it’s a ‘guaranteed way to never meet me’

Hours after blocking an aspiring singer and the politician through which they tried to put pressure on Vishal Dadlani, the composer announced an initiative in which he plans to invite singers to perform live directly in front of an audience who will decide if they're good enough.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani doesn’t mince his words while flagging flaws in the system, whether it’s the city and country’s governance or even those within the Hindi film industry and music ecosystem. He recently took to social media to warn budding singers from approaching him to collaborate with them through political muscle.

“Some advice for newbie singers. Don’t f*ckin’ get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way through ‘contacts’,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Now, even if you’re a great singer, I have no interest in working with you. Sorry,” he added.

Along with this note, Vishal wrote in the caption, “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the ‘sifaarish‘ thing. It’s a boring cliché and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough.”

 

Popular rapper Hanumankind, who recently collaborated with Vishal for the new anthem of a beverage brand, also endorsed Vishal’s plea by commenting crown emojis on his post. However, hours later, Vishal took to his Instagram handle again and shared a video of himself, where he appeared calmer and more positive, and quite vaguely yet optimistically discussed an initiative he’s taking to find new musical talent.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to announce something special. Not announce, we’ll have trials first. Basically, I want to see whether the concept in my mind, which I’m very passionate about, works or not. Do people really want to even listen to original music anymore or do they want to only stick to the processed recommendations sent to them by streaming platforms and TV channels? I’m hoping that’s not the case. I’m hoping a raw, artist-led approach still connects with people,” said Vishal.

 

Vishal then announced that he wants aspiring singers to perform live in front of him and a live audience as part of the trials. He asked those interested to not send their songs to him directly, but wait for their chance to perform their original tracks in flesh and blood. While he plans to extend this initiative to all states, cities, genders, ages, and languages, and to all genres, he plans to start it with where he lives, Mumbai.

Vishal then spelled out some details of the initiative. He’ll share an email id, on which the prospective artists can send their music, ideally performed live in front of an audience. From those videos, he’ll choose five-seven artists to perform in front of him and the audience on the first day. He’ll also share a ticketing link with those who want to attend as the audience in the capacity of 150 to 200 for each show.

“I don’t even have a name for this. You, the audience, will come up with this. You’ll be involved in the process right from the start, from what it’s called to who are the artists you want to listen to,” said Vishal. “There’s no politics or religion in this. You can be signed with any label or not signed. I’m craving for raw, crazy, original music. What’s happening around the world with AI is really disconcerting,” added Vishal.

The composer-singer is expected to share more details about the initiative today on February 10.

