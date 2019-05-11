Hate remixes because original composers don’t get credit: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani is a man of many talents. He is a music composer, song writer, singer and is also the frontman of Indian rock/electronica band Pentagram. Though his major collaborations have been with Shekhar Ravjiani, his solo tracks and performances have immense fan following too.

Vishal-Shekhar has composed music for films like Jhankaar Beats, Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dostana, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, Bang Bang, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their latest project is Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

Vishal, on his part, continues to team up with new talent on a variety of projects, and his latest one is T-Series’ MixTape season 2 where he has performed with singer Neeti Mohan.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Vishal spoke about the trend of remixes and what makes artists judge television reality shows.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You do so many things within the music industry. How do you manage it all?

I don’t think too much about it. I do everything with a lot of love and I’ll never sing a song I don’t mean.

Q. You have given a break to many artists. One singer you are really proud of today?

Neeti Mohan. She sang her first song with us – “Ishq Wala Love” (Student of the Year). Jonita Gandhi who also sang her first song with us. These guys are our future.

Q. Which has been your personal favourite song or collaboration?

We have done a lot of collaborations. But my favourite so far is the one that Shekhar and I did, a song called Naseeba – “Minds without Fear”. It was based on the philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.

Q. How do you sort out creative differences with Shekhar?

We fight! (laughs)

Q. Tell us more about MixTape.

For me, MixTape is a time out with friends. Abhijit Vaghani and Neeti Mohan are great friends of mine. We sang some classic songs that we have all grown up listening too. I am collaborating with Neeti Mohan for the songs “Chand Chupa” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and “Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon”. Ismail Dalbar, the music director of the original song “Chand Chupa”, is one of my favourites. So, to be singing his song is an absolute honor.

Q. You think artists prefer to judge TV shows to stay relevant?

I don’t know about relevance but they get paid really well to judge these shows. Relevance depends on your work. There are so many who judge TV shows and aren’t even relevant. Also vice versa, that those who are very relevant in the music industry, but don’t judge shows.

Q. Do you like the trend of recreating old classics?

I hate it. Because the original composers don’t get the credit. There should be a sense of gratitude towards that person for creating that tune. So, in our case, when we did “Bachna Ae Haseeno” for example, the original composer is of course RD Burman and it says that. It says music by RD Burman and interpretation by Vishal and Shekhar or whatever. RD Burman must come first. Even for “Disco Deewane”, I spoke to Biddu personally on the phone and took his permission to do this. The original composer is a parent of that tune and you can’t take that away.