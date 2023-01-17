Vishal Dadlani responds to Yashraj Mukhate’s cover of their Bang Bang song: ‘Humko bhi kabhi viral kar do’

Social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate on Tuesday posted a cover of Bang Bang song “Meherbaan”. The Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani composed romantic number is originally sung by Shekhar, Shilpa Rao and Ash King. While fans and friends couldn’t get over his soft voice crooning the love ballad, Vishal Dadlani’s hilarious comment took away all the limelight on the post.

Sharing the video shot in his studio, Yashraj captioned the post, “Got some really beautiful reactions for this on the story isiliye socha post kar hi dete hai♥️ @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani my all time favourites😘.” While Vishal was impressed by his singing talent, he did have an amusing request from Yashraj to get them viral with his comic compositions. He replied, “Nice one! Kitne alag-alag tarah se brilliant ho, man! But honestly… I was waiting for some comic genius to erupt! Humko bhi kabhi viral kar do! 😆🤘🏽

Fans were quick to comment to the Indian Idol judge’s comment and gave it the much needed ‘viral twist’. They posted comments like, “viral ko viral karenge to sabko viral ho jayega 😂😂😂😂. Sorry 🙈,” “Aur kitna viral hona chahte ho boss? 😂” and “Chalo aapka comment hi viral kar dia 😂.”

Yashraj Mukhate’s friends like Chandni Bhabhda, known for her Alia Bhatt mimicry, wrote, “Petition for you to upload more Singing videos,” while singer Rashmeet Kaur replied, “Sundar 👌🏾.”

A musician from Aurangabad, Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame during the pandemic after his hilarious video “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?” on a dialogue from Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral. Post which, he created a number of videos on topical subjects and has even collaborated Shehnaaz Gill on her one-liners from Bigg Boss 13.