Vishal Dadlani on Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo and his competition: ‘Why can’t they both be good?’

Music composer, singer and Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself where he is seen asking the viewers to not pit two children against each other. Speaking of the viral video and its child artiste Sahdev Dirdo, who sung the popular “Bachpan Ka Pyaar,” Vishal said that people need to stop with the negativity online where they are constantly calling out Sahdev for not being melodious enough.

“Last few days, I have seen a lot of videos where people are saying ‘Iss bachche ko famous hona chahiye tha, uss bachpan k pyaar wale ko itna fame kyu mil raha hai’ (This kid should have been more famous, why is that singer of Bachpan Ka Pyaar walking away with all the limelight?). And I am saying, that listen, both of them are children. One perhaps might be more skilled in the vocals department, and the other was very entertaining. But does that mean we have to put him down to put the other guys up? Why can’t they both be as good, in their own unique way? Don’t do that, it’s not nice,” Vishal is heard saying in the clip.

Many people in the comments section agreed with him. One person wrote, “True! In fact not only kids! Even adults need to be appreciated for their individuality and not compared! It’s a sad world we’re in sometimes!”

Sahdev Dirdo also featured in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s music video for the song “Bachpan Ka Pyaar.” The video released a week ago on YouTube with a description that read, “After the whole nation joined the #BachpanKaPyaar trend online, #Badshah brings to you the 10-year old wonder boy Sahdev Dirdo along with Aastha Gill and Rico to treat you for a full version of the viral song. While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself.” It currently has a whopping 82 million views.

The ten-year-old Sahdev Dirdo achieved instant fame after his video of singing the aforementioned song went viral on the internet a few weeks ago.