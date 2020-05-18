Watch the best global musicians perform in this seven-day virtual concert series

Be a part of this interactive and educational musical series via The Indian Express’ Instagram handle. Be a part of this interactive and educational musical series via The Indian Express’ Instagram handle.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, music lovers can enjoy a virtual musical extravaganza sitting at home. The Indian Express and Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society will present a seven-day long virtual music festival where 35 artistes, including Warsi Brothers, Yamini Reddy, Sonam Kalra, George Brooks, Anup Jalota, will perform.

Starting from May 18, the maestros will go LIVE every evening from 5:30 pm to 8 pm on The Indian Express’ Instagram handle. There will be interactive session along with an enthralling performance. The seven-day music festival will end on May 24.

Here are all the performers who will be performing LIVE during the virtual music concert:

Monday, May 18

Ashwani & Sanjeev Shankar (Shehnai)

Jagriti & Rajesh Prasanna (Sufi)

Saskia Rao-de Haas (Cello)

Tanmoy Bose (Percussion/Tabla)

Ned McGowan (Flute)

Tuesday, May 19

Saraswati Rajagopalan (Veena)

Yamini Reddy (Kuchipudi)

Sparsh Bajpai (Opera singer)

Rajasekhar Bhimachar (Morsing)

Warsi Brothers (Qawwali)

Warsi Brothers will be performing on Tuesday, May 19. (photo: Warsi Brothers/ Warsi Brothers will be performing on Tuesday, May 19. (photo: Warsi Brothers/ Facebook

Wednesday, May 20

Hidayat Hussain Khan (Sitar)

Sudhir Pandey (Tabla)

Mahesh Vinayakram (World Music)

Shovana Narayan (Kathak)Guiliano Moderalli (Guitar)

Thursday, May 21

Darwin Leonard Prakash (Opera Singer)

Prateek Chaudhuri (Sitar)

Bhawani Shankar & Jayesh Kathak (Pakhawaj & Jambe)

Dr Uma Sharma (Kathak)

Anup Jalota (Bhajan)

Catch Anup Jalota LIVE on Thursday, May 21. (Photo: Anup Jalota/Instagram) Catch Anup Jalota LIVE on Thursday, May 21. (Photo: Anup Jalota/Instagram)

Friday, May 22

Gaurav Majumdar (Sitar)

Sharon Lowen (Odissi/Chhau)

Pete Lockett (Percussions)

Dr Mysore Manjunath (Violin)

George Brooks (Saxophone)

Saturday, May 23

Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi)

Kanchana Jaishankar (Opera Singer)

Shubhendra Rao (Sitar)

Abbas Kosimov (Percussionist)

Shashank Subramanyam (Flute)

Watch Shubhendra Rao on Saturday, May 23. (Photo: Shubhendra Rao/Facebook) Watch Shubhendra Rao on Saturday, May 23. (Photo: Shubhendra Rao/Facebook)

Sunday, May 24

Sonam Kalra (Sufi)

Pranshu Chatur Lal (Percussions)

Akram Abdulfattah (Violin)

B C Manjunath Konnakon (Rhythms)

Mark & Laura Wood (Electric Violin & Vocal)

The festival is being held in the memory of renowned Tabla player Pandit Chatur Lal on his 95th birth anniversary. The festival has been curated by his grand daughter Shruti Chatur Lal. She said, “My grandfather’s blessings have given us strength and helped us in bringing together 35 artistes from all over the world to make this a global festival. My heartfelt gratitude to all the artistes for making his 95th birth anniversary so grand and special.” “We are thankful to The Indian Express for making this project a reality amidst these difficult times,” said Charanjit Chatur Lal.

Mark and Laura Wood said in a statement, “We’ve always found tremendous spirituality and magic in the music of India and we are so grateful for the artistry and mastery that Tabla Steward Pandit Chatur Lal shared with the world. During our live performance, we are looking forward to sharing our music and showing how, in many ways, it is similar to that of our wonderful musical family in India.”

The interactive and educational concert series, #PanditChaturLalFestival starts on May 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd