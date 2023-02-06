scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Viola Davis’ Grammy win for audiobook makes her an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)

The celebrated Viola Davis has two Tonys, most recently for Fences in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder, and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of Fences.

Actor Viola DavisViola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for "Finding Me: A Memoir" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status. The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me. “I just EGOT!” she shouted from the stage as she accepted the trophy, using the term for the rare person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

Also Read |Grammys 2023 full winners list: Beyonce scripts history for most Grammy wins, Lizzo and Adele win big

The celebrated actor has two Tonys, most recently for Fences in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder, and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of Fences. “Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year- old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey.”

The audiobook category has seen some seriously famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Rita Moreno.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:48 IST
