Vikram Vedha song Bande: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan weigh ‘paap-punya’ amid escalating violence

Makers of the film Vikram Vedha have released the film’s theme song titled ‘Bande’ on September 26. The song provides a fresh new perspective and a look at the cat-and-mouse chase that will be seen in the film.

Bande brings out the tense conflict between Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan against the backdrop of intense action-packed scenes, as throughout every minute of the song, a gunshot may be heard. Bande mostly highlights the tough journey of Vikram and Vedha up until the song’s conclusion, when they finally have a face-off.

With the impressive action scenes with Hrithik sliding through electric wires and Saif firing unrestrained in broad daylight, there is an adrenaline rush. The movie will undoubtedly feature some well executed action sequences.

The makers had earlier released the song ‘Alcoholia’, a dance number featuring Hrithik. Vikram Vedha is all set to release on September 30 and it is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita.

The film is helmed by the original directors Pushkar and Gayatri. The Tamil version featured R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. Talking to Pinkvilla, Madhavan had said, “I trust the team involved to really come up with absolutely new because they have the greatest ability to do it. Pushkar and Gayathri will not give you a normal product. I think it will be a flavour that the Hindi film industry will appreciate and I’m very keen to see what Hrithik and Saif have brought to the role.”