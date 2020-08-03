Khuda Haafiz title track: Vishal Dadlani song is all about staying hopeful

Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The makers of Khuda Haafiz released its title track today. “Khuda Haafiz” is the second track from the film. Earlier, the makers had released the romantic track, “Jaan Ban Gaye”.

The title track has been composed by Mithoon and written by Sayeed Quadri. It is a song that beautifully captures the feeling of love and longing.

“Khuda Haafiz” has been sung by Vishal Dadlani. “Having had just a few conversations with Mithoon before this, I knew his heart is real. When I sang for him, I realised that every song he does carries that honesty and depth. His music washes any singer clean of pretence and hype, and helps one to find an almost-forgotten purity,” Dadlani said in a statement.

Besides Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt. It is written & directed by Faruk Kabir.

Khuda Haafiz is set to release on August 14 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

