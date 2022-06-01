Videos of KK being rushed off-stage, complaining about poor conditions at concert venue shared online

Videos of singer KK, visibly uncomfortable at a Kolkata concert that would turn out to be his last, have been shared online. KK died at the age of 53 after complaining of discomfort at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday night. A post-mortem would be conducted later today in the city.

Some audience members who attended the concert at the indoor venue said that the singer was sweating profusely on stage, and had even complained to the organisers about the stuffy conditions. He had even requested the organisers to dim the spotlights on him. This appears to have been corroborated by the handful of videos from the venue being circulated online.

One shows the singer wiping his face with a hand towel, as a man off-camera complains about the heat. “Zyaada garam hai,” the man says, as KK gestures to another person, seemingly asking about the ventilation at the venue. Two other videos show the singer being rushed off stage, surrounded by crew, immediately after thanking the crowd. “God bless you all,” he can be heard saying, moments before turning around and being escorted out of the venue. A fourth video shows some people spraying a fire extinguisher inside the venue, causing others to rush towards the exit.

KK had shared several videos and pictures from the Nazrul Mancha concert. On Instagram, he’d posted two pictures with the caption, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all.” He had performed hits such as “Aankhon Mein Teri,” “Khuda Jaane,” “Aashayein” and “Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz.”

The singer was rushed to the CMRI hospital at around 10 pm, according to news agency PTI. He was ‘feeling heavy’ after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials told PTI. The same report cited a doctor as saying, “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.”

Condolences poured in from all quarters, including from PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Entertainment industry personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant also paid tribute to the singer. His family has arrived in Kolkata, and a post-mortem will be conducted today. ANI tweeted, “One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK After getting the family’s consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the post-mortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.”