Vibe teaser: BTS’ Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang have swag to spare in hypnotic video, proud J-Hope and ARMY cheer

The first teaser for Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang’s Vibe has dropped. In the brief video, we can see the two exuding swag as they echo the chorus line, “You know we got that vibe….” Jimin’s band member from BTS, J-Hope, who never breaks his tradition of being the first to cheer his team, commented on the video, with several fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

ARMY have already taken to social media and expressed their awe at Jimin’s new swag, calling him ‘unbelievable’. “He is such perfection. Are we ready for this, ARMY?” One wrote. “We won’t survive this, will we?” another wrote. One fan added, “Jimin teaser video on his Instagram has surpassed 10M views and 3.3M likes in just 4 hours…”

There has been much speculation about Jimin’s upcoming solo and collaborations, ever since the vocalist was seen with the British band The Arcades. While fans await the release of Vibe on January 13, many are impatient to know the release dates of his own solo work, as Jimin has constantly referred to it in his VLives.

During a conversation with Weverse earlier this year, Jimin had mentioned that he also wished to expand his musical abilities and attempt darker themes, just like the senior band members, J-Hope, Suga and RM. Jimin had said, “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.” He added, “My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar.

Last year after much discussion and debate, BTS announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service, beginning with Jin, who left on December 13, last year. The schedules for the rest of the members are still undecided, though it is expected that they would reconvene in 2025 as a group again.