Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra rushed to hospital after she complains of uneasiness

Nirmala Mishra was taken to the nursing home on Saturday night after she experienced a drop in blood pressure, the official said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | December 27, 2020 1:59:33 pm
Nirmala MishraNirmala Mishra, a recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, had suffered a brain stroke in July. (Photo: Murari Smriti Sangeet Sammilani)

Eminent Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra was admitted to a nursing home in south Kolkata after she complained of uneasiness due to low blood pressure, a senior official at the medical facility said on Sunday.

Mishra has long been battling age-related ailments.

The 79-year-old artiste was taken to the nursing home on Saturday night after she experienced a drop in blood pressure, the official said.

“Her condition is stable now. She will be undertaking the COVID-19 test today,” he added.

The renowned singer, a recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, had suffered a brain stroke in July.

