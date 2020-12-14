scorecardresearch
Monday, December 14, 2020
Veham: Asim Riaz pines for his one true love

Asim Riaz is in most frames, which will make the former Bigg Boss contestant and model's fans extremely happy. However, even his presence cannot mask the monotony of Veham.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 2:24:02 pm
asim riazVeham has been sung by Armaan Malik. (Photo: T-Series)

The music video of Armaan Malik’s single “Veham”, featuring Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik, is out. The song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj and written by Rashmi Virag.

The clip takes the audience on a stereotypical journey of unrequited love. Asim’s character falls for a woman who is not interested in him romantically. However, she does use him to win the love of her partner back. Nothing new here. Hindi movies, and until recently, a great chunk of TikTok videos, were built on this premise.

What does stand out is the beautiful camera work and framing, for which credit goes to cinematographer Sameer Arya. The rest of the video has an all too familiar vibe about it.

Asim Riaz is in most frames, which will make the former Bigg Boss contestant and model’s fans extremely happy. However, even his presence cannot mask the monotony of the track.

