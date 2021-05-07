Vanraj Bhatia dies at 93, Smriti Irani and Farhan Akhtar remember the veteran composer

Vanraj Bhatia has been bed ridden for a couple of years now. (Photo: Rajya Sabha TV/YouTube)

Legendary music composer and National Award winner Vanraj Bhatia, 93, passed away on Friday. The Padma Shree awardee was facing old age issues and was mostly bedridden. He is best known for composing music for films such as Ankur, 36 Chowringhee Lane and TV show Tamas.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted a post, writing, “RIP Maestro.” Actor-politician Smriti Irani expressed shock at the news and paid her respect to the musician with a tweet. “Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏,” she wrote.

Farhan Akhtar also tweeted about Vanraj Bhatia’s demise writing, “RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart.”

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Earlier, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) had come to the aid of the music composer following reports about his declining health and poor financial situation in a daily. The veteran was said to be having trouble walking properly and was unable to get treatment due to lack of funds.

IPRS, headed by veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, stepped in for help after the news. In a statement, the lyricist said, “We always strive to help our music fraternity through all available means whenever needed. The moment we came to know about the ill-health of our composer friend Vanraj Bhatia, we immediately released from our funds for his aid.”

Also Read | Vanraj Bhatia gets financial support from film body headed by Javed Akhtar

“Going forward, we are looking into long-term plans to ensure financial and other stability to IPRS members. Authors and composers in India must join IPRS and register their works with IPRS. IPRS can provide them security and long term financial stability as their right,” Akhtar added.