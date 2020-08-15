Vande Mataram: S P Balasubrahmanyam, Hema Malini, Mohanlal feature in the new rendition

Written by Kavita Krishnamurti, "Vande Matram" has been composed by Dr L Subramaniam.

To celebrate the spirit of free India on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, renowned violinist L Subramaniam released his new composition titled “Vande Mataram”. The over five-minute rendition gives voice to the spirit of patriotism and is a treat to the ears.

The beautifully shot song features many Indian celebrities including Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Juhi Chawla, Esha Deol Takhtani, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, Hariharan, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Bindu and others. All the artistes shot for the song during the pandemic from their homes.

Written by Kavita Krishnamurti, “Vande Matram” has been composed by Dr L Subramaniam as a part of the Freedom Symphony. The singer shared the song on social media and captioned it, “Our Nation, Our Joy, Our Salutations.”

The European Recording Orchestra conducted by Maestro Derek Gleeson and the Indian soloists Ronu Mazumdar (Flute), Debashish Bhattacharya (Pushpa Veena), Ambi Subramaniam (Violin), Sanjeev Nayak (Violin) and Tanmoy Bose (Tabla), enrich the song with the heart-warming musical beats and makes it pleasing from the word go.

