Earlier this year, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons — Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash — made history when they won the Grammy Award in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category for the album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Buddhist spiritual leader’s voice was interwoven with pieces of the sarod rendered by the two generations of the Senia Bangash Gharana. They’ve released a new album now, Chants of Unity, which has a deep personal connection, since it marks the debut of Amjad’s wife Subhalakshmi Barooah.

“It’s a surprise for the entire world,” Amjad tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview. “She’s a Bharatanatyam dancer, and she remains an artist forever. She used to recite chants and shlokas during her prayers. Amaan and Ayaan have been hearing those since childhood. So, one day, they took her to a studio without telling her and made her record them,” reveals the legendary sarod player. “It wasn’t a surprise as such, because I thought it was good to record them for the future, for my grandchildren. But I had no idea they’d give it this formal form. I don’t think they even planned it that way initially, but slowly, they started putting in a lot of input, like the saord by Khan sahab, Ayaan, and Amaan, so it became a nice family thing,” adds Subhalakshmi, smiling.

“We became her accompanists,” quips Amjad, only for his wife to click her tongue. “If her family wasn’t cultured, we wouldn’t have gotten married either,” insists the musician. He confessed that after a bout of alcohol addiction and a failed marriage, his “mental state wasn’t fine” and he just “wanted to settle down”. When he watched Subhalakshmi’s dance recital at a music festival in 1975, where he was also scheduled to perform, he felt at first sight that she was a “godsend”. “Coincidentally, when I met Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi for the first time, he could read my mind. He said, ‘That Assam girl is nice.’ So, it was my wish and his command,” recounts Amjad. But unlike him, she never came across any such prophecy.

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“I never thought I’d marry Khan sahab. I was a great fan of his music. I always found his sense of proportion and presentation very good. With god’s grace, our marriage has completed 50 years now. Our basic, common bind was music. That attracted both of us to each other. We cared for each other’s art and feelings. It was not just a love affair. It was love for music,” says the dancer-turned-singer. Amjad adds that while it was not love at first sight, the feeling began blossoming slowly and surely. “And today, my life is incomplete without her. Her contribution to my and my sons’ lives is immense. God bless her with a long life. She not only took care of our home, but also designed all our kurtas. We never went to any designer. We can’t do without her,” admits Amjad.

But for Subhalakshmi, the wedding was no cakewalk. Since she was a practicing Hindu from Assam, getting married into a deeply rooted Muslim family in Gwalior, Uttar Pradesh had its own share of challenges. “There was so much of difference culturally between our families. Khan sahab was and is a different person because he travelled the world and met many different kinds of people. But my mother-in-law and her family weren’t as exposed to life. So much so, it took them a little time as a Hindu wife. But I think I won the game because of my nature. His elder brother was like my own elder brother. I’d boss them all very badly, I’d say. They’d all listen to me. That’s where I also got a little spoilt by his family,” she confessed.

For Amjad, tying the knot with Subhalakshmi marked a fresh chapter in his life, as the worst was already behind him. “It was very difficult. Whatever happened was written in my fate,” he says, referring to the alcohol addiction and failed first marriage. “But finding the right partner and companion, and understanding each other, was very crucial. After meeting her, I began working well and gained a discipline which I’d lost. I had to go through a lot of difficulties and situations, but like they say in music, you have to improvise. That’s what she helped me did and a new life started thereon,” says Amjad. “Khan sahab, by nature, is a very soft person. And I’m the exact opposite. I’m very straightforward. I couldn’t see anything going wrong in his life. So, that way, my prayers and support for him, musically and personally, was always there. That made his mind stronger to do many things,” adds his wife.

On leaving a rich legacy behind, of peace more than music

Amaan and Ayaan, their children, were born in the late 1970s. That posed a new dilemma for the couple — should they practice Islam like their father or venture into Hinduism like their mother? “We’ve taught them there’s one God, and the religion in our home is that of humanity. I’ve also tried to tell them we belong to two different schools of religion. But that’s secondary. First, they had to learn to respect all religions and all elders,” says Subhalakshmi. “I haven’t heard even from a political leader till today to respect all religions. Every religion has something good to say,” adds Amjad. It was exactly this unrest across the world, whether the conflict between the US and Iran, or that between Russia and Ukraine, that inspired the family to release Chants of Unity as their “prayer for peace and harmony in the world”.

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Even back home, Amjad and Subhalakshmi feel threats may come and go, the Ganga and the Jamuna of India’s ganga-jamuni tehzeeb will continue to flow uninterrupted. “At this age, we’ve seen thousands of threats and circumstances in our nation, but they’re all very temporary. Salaam is said with just one hand in all the other nations. Ours is the only nation where we greet with both hands. So, we’re the symbol of peace and humility. The whole world looks up to our culture. All us Indians have to realize that we all depend on each other, and this interdependence is our only strength. Hindustan is like a guldasta with different flowers of different fragrances. Our only prayer is that this bouquet never snaps,” says Amjad.

Subhalakshmi, who feels those who harbour love for music and an ability to listen end up as better humans, has tried to make both her children and her grandchildren carry forward her husband and his forefathers’ rich legacy. “I tried to make them realize they’re the seventh link of an unbroken chain. We didn’t force them, but if they continued to play music, it’d be great for the whole family. Ayaan’s twin boys also call up their grandfather, even late at night, if they have any doubts about the intricacies of the ragas and the tanas. That kind of involvement from 14-year-old children is really amazing,” remarks Subhalakshmi.

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Even though Amjad is optimistic at the time that his legacy will live on for at least a couple of generations to come, he’s glad that his sons have charted their own paths. “Every disciple wants to imitate their guru. I’m grateful that Amaan and Ayaan have carved identities of their own. There are many other disciples of mine who live for music. My grandchildren also listen to our recordings and do riyaz, but they also listen to Michael Jackson and BTS. They’re also inclined towards football. They’re the ones who introduced me to Messi and Ronaldo. I didn’t know them before,” admits Amjad, adding, “God forbid there comes a time when they say they don’t want to play music. But I hope that day doesn’t come. Each legacy goes on with god’s blessing. Nothing is in our hands.”