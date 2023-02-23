Usher recalls being blown away by Blackpink concert in Atlanta, says they ‘put on a show’

It turns out Usher is a Blink too. The R & B singer expressed his awe for the popular K-Pop sensation, praising the performance, choreography, and storytelling. He had attended their concert in Atlanta last year. Blackpink, which comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, have been busy with their Born Pink tour ever since they made their comeback last year.

Speaking to GQ, Usher said, “I literally went to a BLACKPINK concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man! I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync—there’s no detail spared. I loved that.” He added that the glamorous spectacle also influenced his own Las Vegas Residency–Usher My Way, as he wanted his own shows to have that level of excellence. Usher shared, “I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for.” He added, “They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.” Usher’s Las Vegas residency is currently underway.

Blackpink have been on a large-scale world tour concert, and have already completed 14 concerts in North America and 10 concerts in Europe last year. After kicking off their Asia tour in January, they are expected to perform in Kuala Lumpur on March 4, followed by performances in Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila throughout the month. Later in the spring, the girls will also perform as headliners at Coachella in California and at in London.