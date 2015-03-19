Follow Us:
Usher, Foo Fighters to play iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas will smash hits at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: March 19, 2015 1:01:09 pm
Usher, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas are set to play at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Usher, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas are set to play at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Jamie Foxx-hosted gala will air on NBC from the hrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, reported Digital Spy.

A new NBC promo for the iHeartRadio Music Awards also confirmed that Academy Award winner John Legend will appear.

Previously-announced acts include Taylor Swift, Madonna, Rihanna, Sam Smith and Florida Georgia Line.

Justin Timberlake will also be on hand to collect the 2015 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The coveted Artist of the Year category pits Iggy Azalea against Luke Bryan, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande. Azalea and Smith are also up in the Best New Artist category along with Bastille, Meghan Trainor and Cole Swindell.

The 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards air on Sunday, March 29.

