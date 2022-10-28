scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Usha Uthup releases new Bengali song Mon Manche Na Aar

Usha Uthup's 'Mon Manche Na Aar' song was launched by INRECO & Hindusthan Record at a recent event in Trincas restaurant and bar in Kolkata. Bengali actor Dev was also present.

Usha UthupSinger Usha Uthup at the launch of Coimbatore Chapter of Prabha Khaitan Foundation on July 12, 2022. (Photo: singerushauthup/Twitter)

Renowned singer Usha Uthup has released her new single titled ‘Mon Manche Na Aar’. The song, a poetic rendition of a love story deep in nostalgia, has been written by Rajib Dutta and composed by Suvajit Ray. It was launched by INRECO & Hindusthan Record at a recent event in Trincas restaurant and bar in Kolkata. Bengali actor Dev was also present.

It was with Hindusthan Record that Uthup recorded her first Bengali song ‘Aha Tumi Sundari Koto Kolkata’ 44 years ago in 1978.

“It is sort of a homecoming for me. It felt wonderful to sing this beautiful song for INRECO & Hindusthan Record.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I am forever thankful to my music composers, lyricists, audio companies, producers and above all, the listeners, for still showering their love on me and making me sing new songs. I am really thankful to Dev for coming over to share my joy,” Uthup said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

INRECO & Hindusthan Record CEO Riad Dipanjan Saha said it was a nostalgic moment for the company as well. “We have been reunited after 44 years. Listeners, no doubt, will love this song in Usha di’s timeless voice,” he said.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 02:00:04 pm
Next Story

Gujarat Assembly elections: AAP releases list of 13 more candidates

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement