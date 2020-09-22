Unbelievable: Tiger Shroff’s singing debut is a lackluster affair

Tiger Shroff has made his singing debut with the track "Unbelievable." (Photo: YouTube/BGBNG music)

The Tiger Shroff song “Unbelievable” is out, and it has literally nothing new to offer. The romantic track has been sung by Shroff, with music and lyrics by Avitesh Shrivastava and DG Mayne, respectively. The music video has been helmed by Punit Malhotra, who had also directed Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.

The video sees Shroff trying to romance a woman, who ultimately falls for him. During this whole act, we also see the actor showing off some of his dance moves, which only slightly elevates the track from what it actually is — a mediocre piece of work.

Nothing about “Unbelievable” is novel. Tiger Shroff’s voice has been heavily auto-tuned, and the video has been partially shot in black-and-white for no good reason. There is no story, the music is derivative and the ‘Hinglish’ lyrics, even more so.

The music video of “Unbelievable” has been produced by Big Bang Music and Dharma 2.0.

