Umar Riaz releases single ‘Mera Suffer’ based on his Bigg Boss 15 journey, says reason for his eviction was lame

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz on Friday released his single “Mera Suffer“. Shot beautifully in the deserts of the Middle-East, Umar has debuted as a singer and rapper with the song. Musician Roach Killa has not only produced the single but also co-written the song with Umar. He indeed has picked an interesting title, given from the sound, it talks about his Bigg Boss 15 safar (journey) and literally translates into the suffering he faced.

The surgeon-turned-actor had quite an eventful journey on the reality show. Elder brother of Asim Riaz, Umar was continuously compared with him. He was even tagged as the aggressive one, and while many in the show had physically attacked each other. Umar was evicted for breaking the house rule. A lot of his fans even felt that Umar was put down time and again by host Salman Khan, and his profession was even made fun of.

In his single, Umar seems to have taken up all criticisms around him and responded to his naysayers. The music video opens with him saying that ‘he’s done it, and his fans have also done it’. Umar also talks about how his skill as a doctor was doubted and he was portrayed as a monster. He goes on to say while he was told that his eviction was audiences’ decision, he now knows the truth. Umar even points out that no action was taken when he was pushed into the pool, and calls Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia as his only true friends. The video ends with him saying that winners come and go but he was the one who won hearts.

The music video has a groove to it but will cater only to Umar’s fans. The song seems like a way to vent his anger, and even the lyrics sound like they were penned by a novice. Sample this, “Mujhe nikaalne ka reason inka lame hai, bahar aake dekha to sabse zyada mera name hai”. As for Umar, he gets to show off his well-maintained abs as he goes shirtless in the video.

Talking about his eviction, Umar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was so sad when I was told to leave, especially after being tagged as a violent, aggressive doctor. However, it was so overwhelming to see people shower me with so much love. That helped me to come out of the zone and gather myself up. It was truly a happy feeling.”

He even addressed that when he was to enter the house, he was briefed that everyone was on the same platform. “They told me to be myself however when I did that I was attacked time and again in reference to my profession. Never has anyone spoken about them being actors? I have been working throughout the pandemic as a frontline worker but everything was demeaned on the show. It was so upsetting that I sometimes even questioned whether I did the right thing by being on the show,” he shared.