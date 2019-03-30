UK indie duo Her’s killed in car crash in Arizona

Toggle Menu
Record Label Heist or Hit says in a statement that both members of British indie duo Her's Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in a collision early Wednesday.

Her’s released its debut album, Invitation to Her’s, last year. (Source: Her’s/Instagram)

A record label says both members of British indie duo Her’s have been killed in a car accident in Arizona.

They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, California.

Authorities in Arizona say a pickup truck and a van collided head-on about 75 miles (120 kms) west of Phoenix, killing the truck’s driver and three people in the van. Officials did not name the victims.

The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, Invitation to Her’s, last year.

The record company said in a statement: “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label.”

