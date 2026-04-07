UK government blocks rapper Ye from entering Britain to headline festival

Ye had been expected to perform in front of around 150,000 revelers July 10-12 at the open-air festival in London’s Finsbury Park.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been barred from entering the U.K., where he was scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival in July.

It came after government officials condemned Ye’s history of antisemitic remarks.

The festival’s organizers confirmed the ban and said the entire three-day festival was being canceled as a result.

Ye’s travel authorization had been blocked on the grounds that the performer’s presence in the U.K. would not be “conducive to the public good,” the BBC said, citing the Home Office.

Ye had been expected to perform in front of around 150,000 revelers July 10-12 at the open-air festival in London’s Finsbury Park.