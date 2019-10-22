Ujda Chaman song Outfit: Another routine Guru Randhawa dance track

A new song called “Outfit” from the upcoming film Ujda Chaman has been released by the makers. The remake number sung and composed by the very popular Guru Randhawa, is your typical dance track with not very memorable lyrics.

Randhawa, as usual, talks about the female beauty and compliments her sense of style, which he has done in previous tracks as well. The Punjabi singer also drops names of brands like Prada and Gucci to establish that the woman he is talking about is no ordinary lady.

The lyrics have been composed by Randhawa as well; no surprises there. And don’t be too taken aback if you hear the song playing in various clubs and pubs in days to come.

The film features Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead and centres around a man who faces premature balding — a topic which Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala also deals with.

The movie’s synopsis reads, ” Ujda Chaman is about a 30 -year-old bachelor Chaman Kohli, a Hindi lecturer with premature balding and in quest of a beautiful wife. After facing several rejections as a prospective groom because of his baldness, Chaman hits rock bottom when an astrologer gives him a deadline to find himself a wife or remain a celibate forever. This leads Chaman on a funny and emotional roller coaster ride of self-discovery and acceptance. ”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman releases on November 8.