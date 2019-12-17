U2 India concert LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others attend gig

U2 performed in India on Sunday. U2 performed in India on Sunday.

U2’s first-ever concert in India was held on Sunday at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium. It was part of the Irish rock band’s The Joshua Tree worldwide tour.

The band members — Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening for the concert.

U2 has numerous fans in India. A retired IPS officer Partha Bhattacharya told The Indian Express earlier, “To see Bono perform live, and to watch The Edge do his magic on the guitar, and the overall U2 show tomorrow – it’s going to be magical. I first heard them way back in 1988-89. Those were the days of audio cassettes, and bad sound. But the album, The Joshua Tree (1987), made a very strong impression on my mind and I really liked it. Since then, I’ve heard the band grow over the years… At this age and after so many years, when I heard they were coming to Mumbai, I thought why not? I’m looking forward to it.”