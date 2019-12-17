Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

U2 India concert LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others attend gig

U2 India concert live updates: U2 band members Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr enthralled fans in Navi Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2019 8:27:23 am
U2 U2 performed in India on Sunday.

U2’s first-ever concert in India was held on Sunday at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium. It was part of the Irish rock band’s The Joshua Tree worldwide tour.

The band members — Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening for the concert.

U2 has numerous fans in India. A retired IPS officer Partha Bhattacharya told The Indian Express earlier, “To see Bono perform live, and to watch The Edge do his magic on the guitar, and the overall U2 show tomorrow – it’s going to be magical. I first heard them way back in 1988-89. Those were the days of audio cassettes, and bad sound. But the album, The Joshua Tree (1987), made a very strong impression on my mind and I really liked it. Since then, I’ve heard the band grow over the years… At this age and after so many years, when I heard they were coming to Mumbai, I thought why not? I’m looking forward to it.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the U2 concert in Mumbai.

Highlights

    23:16 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    U2 concert ends
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    #U2 performed in India for the first time on Sunday.

    A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@indian_express_entertainment) on

    23:01 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Fans are happy about U2 concert
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Completely Bono'd @u2.thejoshuatreetour2019 Salut U2 🙏 #U2 #thejoshuatreetour2019 #TheJoshuaTree #withorwithoutyou #RockConcert #onceinalifetime

    A post shared by Suraj Singhal (@life.of_su) on

    22:16 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    AR Rahman performs with U2
    22:02 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Noel Gallagher performs at U2 concert
    21:43 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    PHOTOS: Inside U2 concert

    21:21 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    WATCH: Inside U2 concert
    21:11 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Fans enjoy U2 concert
    20:44 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    U2 concert begins
    20:30 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Diana Penty arrives late

    Diana Penty arrives for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    20:14 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hrithik & Sussanne are here!

    Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrive for U2 concert. They were accompanied by Kunal Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

    19:44 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    U2 is ready for the concert
    19:29 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Anurag Kashyap is here!

    Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrives for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai.

    19:27 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    DeepVeer in the house!

    Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive for U2 concert.

    19:25 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Sachin is here!

    Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali arrive for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    18:51 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    I can't believe I am going to watch U2 live today: Ranveer Singh
    18:38 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Transport options for concert-goers

    Collaborating with Indian Railways, U2 concert organisers BookMyShow launched a local train service for a hassle-free trip to the concert. Moreover, apart from providing private buses and cabs, the organisers also gave the attendees the option of flying to the venue.

    Also Read | ‘Train, bus and helicopter’: U2 organisers go all out to provide fans with transport

    18:21 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hassle for concert-goers
    17:51 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    U2 teases fans
    17:35 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Stage prep underway
    17:12 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Unable to attend U2’s concert? Here are their tracks you can stream online

    If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets of the Joshua Tree Concert in Mumbai, here’s a playlist of U2’s ten greatest hits.

    16:46 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    U2 is getting ready for concert
    16:32 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Bono rehearses with AR Rahman's daughters

    Concert-goer Heshan Perera tweeted, "OMFG.. AR RAHMANS DAUGHTERS ARE HARMONIZING ‘ONE’ WITH BONO AT THE SOUND CHECK... I TELL YOU GUYS ITS FUCKIN AMAZING. I’VE NEVER HEARD ANYTHING LIKE IT BEFORE... ITS A NEW ONE SNIPPET.... I JUST DIED! #TheJoshuaTreeTour2019#"

    16:21 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Atul Khatri on U2 concert

    Atul Khatri wrote on Twitter, "Things to expect at the #U2 Concert - Bono will say "Namaste Mumbai" - 11 times - He will leave stage without singing " With or Without You" but then will come back & sing it - He will dance with the Indian Flag & tommorow someone will file a case against him"

    16:09 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Fans make a beeline for U2 concert
    15:59 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Funny welcome
    15:47 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Atul Kasbekar on U2 concert

    "@why on earth is the @U2 concert in Navi Mumbai ffs at the DY Patil stadium? If we can have huge cricket matches and other massive events/ functions in city stadia, why not this? It’s a nice venue but given that 90% of the attendees will come from Mumbai, it’s a bizarre choice," Atul Kasbekar via Twitter.

    15:37 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Siddharth Kannan on U2 concert

    Siddharth Kannan shared on Twittter, "Some bands make music not for the ears, but for the soul! I remember listening to @U2 growing up and it just felt like every emotion was mine! Which is why when I say that Im the official voice of the #U2 concert in Mumbai, it’s not an announcement, but a feeling of pride! #Sidk"

    15:28 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    AR Rahman gears up for U2 concert

    AR Rahman, who will open for U2 at the concert, posted on Twitter, "You say love is a temple, love is a higher law. You ask me of me to enter, but then you make me crawl @U2 #onelove."

    U2 formed in 1976 as Feedback. The following year, Feedback played their first gig and also changed the name to The Hype. The band did not get its current name until 1978. They released their first single "11 O'Clock Tick Tock" in May 1980. Their debut album, Boy, also came out the same year. The album, touching upon themes like passage into adulthood, received positive reviews and helped establish the band's reputation.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    • Tags:
    • u2