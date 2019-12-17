U2 India concert LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others attend gig

U2’s first-ever concert in India was held on Sunday at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium. It was part of the Irish rock band’s The Joshua Tree worldwide tour.
The band members — Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening for the concert.
U2 has numerous fans in India. A retired IPS officer Partha Bhattacharya told The Indian Express earlier, “To see Bono perform live, and to watch The Edge do his magic on the guitar, and the overall U2 show tomorrow – it’s going to be magical. I first heard them way back in 1988-89. Those were the days of audio cassettes, and bad sound. But the album, The Joshua Tree (1987), made a very strong impression on my mind and I really liked it. Since then, I’ve heard the band grow over the years… At this age and after so many years, when I heard they were coming to Mumbai, I thought why not? I’m looking forward to it.”
Highlights
Diana Penty arrives for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrive for U2 concert. They were accompanied by Kunal Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrives for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai.
Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive for U2 concert.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali arrive for U2 concert in Navi Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Collaborating with Indian Railways, U2 concert organisers BookMyShow launched a local train service for a hassle-free trip to the concert. Moreover, apart from providing private buses and cabs, the organisers also gave the attendees the option of flying to the venue.
If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets of the Joshua Tree Concert in Mumbai, here’s a playlist of U2’s ten greatest hits.
Concert-goer Heshan Perera tweeted, "OMFG.. AR RAHMANS DAUGHTERS ARE HARMONIZING ‘ONE’ WITH BONO AT THE SOUND CHECK... I TELL YOU GUYS ITS FUCKIN AMAZING. I’VE NEVER HEARD ANYTHING LIKE IT BEFORE... ITS A NEW ONE SNIPPET.... I JUST DIED! #TheJoshuaTreeTour2019#"
Atul Khatri wrote on Twitter, "Things to expect at the #U2 Concert - Bono will say "Namaste Mumbai" - 11 times - He will leave stage without singing " With or Without You" but then will come back & sing it - He will dance with the Indian Flag & tommorow someone will file a case against him"
"@why on earth is the @U2 concert in Navi Mumbai ffs at the DY Patil stadium? If we can have huge cricket matches and other massive events/ functions in city stadia, why not this? It’s a nice venue but given that 90% of the attendees will come from Mumbai, it’s a bizarre choice," Atul Kasbekar via Twitter.
Siddharth Kannan shared on Twittter, "Some bands make music not for the ears, but for the soul! I remember listening to @U2 growing up and it just felt like every emotion was mine! Which is why when I say that Im the official voice of the #U2 concert in Mumbai, it’s not an announcement, but a feeling of pride! #Sidk"
AR Rahman, who will open for U2 at the concert, posted on Twitter, "You say love is a temple, love is a higher law. You ask me of me to enter, but then you make me crawl @U2 #onelove."