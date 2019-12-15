Unable to attend U2’s concert? Here are their best tracks you can stream right now

U2 is performing in India on December 15. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) U2 is performing in India on December 15. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

U2 is all set to perform at their first ever concert in India on December 15 in Mumbai. The Irish band has had a massive fan following all over the world since the 1980s and this is the first time that fans in India will get to watch Bono perform live. The band recently collaborated with AR Rahman for their latest single “Ahimsa” and we can expect they will have a special message for their fans in India at the concert.

U2 holds the record for winning the maximum Grammys by a band. They have won 22 Grammy Awards in their long career.

If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets of the Joshua Tree Concert in Mumbai, here’s a playlist of U2’s ten greatest hits.

1. With or Without You

Possibly one of U2’s most popular tracks, “With or Without You” released in 1987 as a part of their album The Joshua Tree. If you are already a fan, you will know this song by heart but in case you are still getting introduced to the best of U2, this song should be at the top of your list.

2. One

Released in 1992, “One” is from the band’s album Achtung Baby. Written by the band’s vocalist Bono, “One” is said to be about the tension that rose among the band during the composition of the track. It is frequently featured as one of the band’s greatest hits.

3. Beautiful Day

Released in 2000, “Beautiful Day” is from U2’s album All That You Can’t Leave Behind. From the 22 Grammys that the band has collected over the years, “Beautiful Day” accounts for three of them.

4. Mysterious Ways

Part of the band’s album Achtung Baby, the track has the classic U2 feel with a unique dance beat incorporated to it. The video of the song features Morleigh Steinberg as the belly dancer who later married U2 band member The Edge.

5. Pride (In the Name of Love)

“Pride” was written about Martin Luther King Jr and was featured in the band’s album The Unforgettable Fire. While it received mixed reviews at the time, the track is listed as one of the best songs by the band.

6. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Featured in U2’s album The Joshua Tree, the lyrics here are probably some of the best work by Bono. The original music video has the band members chilling and goofing around on the streets of Las Vegas that somehow gives this track a very melancholic feel.

7. Where the Streets Have No Name

“Where the Streets Have No Name” was a part of The Joshua Tree album and the video was quite reminiscent of The Beatles’ final concert on the rooftop. During the shoot, the video attracted a crowd of over a 1000 people. The video ends with the police disrupting the concert and the same happened when the band was actually filming the video. The music video won a Grammy award.

8. Vertigo

Released in 2004, “Vertigo” is from the band’s album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. The track won 3 Grammy Awards and is often praised for its guitar chords. Bono and The Edge both wrote the lyrics for this one.

9. Sweetest Thing

It is popularly said that Bono wrote this song as a way to apologise to his wife since he was working in the studio on her birthday. His wife Ali Hewson also featured in the video. The song is a sweet love track with U2’s touch.

10. Sunday Bloody Sunday

From U2’s album War released in 1983, this song was noted for its strong political statement. The track is popularly known as U2’s rebel song.

