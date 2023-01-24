TXT’s Soobin praises BTS’ RM’s ‘firm, decisive’ leadership: ‘I don’t think I’ll be able to become that kind of leader…’

BTS’ RM (Kim Nam-joon) has set a high benchmark in terms of leadership for many K-Pop bands. Soobin, the leader of the popular K-Pop band TXT, praised the rapper and said he would never be able to be a leader like him, as he is ‘firm, decisive’ and has everything meticulously planned out. The two bands share a close friendship and never fail to cheer each other on.

Talking to Esquire Korea, Soobin was asked about his strengths. He answered, “Honestly, I don’t think I’m that perfect leader who is firm, decisive, and has everything drawn out in their mind. I recently said that I respect BTS‘s RM, but he’s seriously like that. In every aspect, the range of his thoughts is incredibly deep and he has strong convictions about his personal preferences and direction.”

He added, “I don’t think I’ll be able to become that kind of leader. Instead, one thing I can confidently say is that I’m a comfortable person. I believe that at least to my members, I’m someone they feel most comfortable with who makes their mind open up just with conversation.” Under RM’s leadership, BTS achieved innumerable milestones in the past decade and have become one of the most popular bands in the world, and have bagged several prestigious awards as well as been nominated for the Grammys. Apart from their many achievements and accolades, RM has also been observed as pushing his band members forward and out of their comfort zone in interviews and encouraging them to speak English.

During the course of conversation with Esquire Korea, TXT member Beomgyu recalled their initial days together and how they, as a band, could not stand each other. “Since we all came to become celebrities, we’re all people with strong opinions and individual personalities. So we really didn’t get along well at first. We fought a lot and everyone believed they were in the right. Over a long period of time, we’ve continued to find middle ground by understanding each other and being considerate. To the point where we can get along well, even if we’re ultimately together 365 days a year like this. I think other idol teams are like this too.” TXT achieved several milestones in the past few years, and also performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago with BTS’ rapper J-Hope. Beomgyu mentioned that he had much pride in his members and that they’re best when performing together.

TXT has their album coming out soon, titled The Name Chapter: Temptation, which band member Huening Kai described as a ‘fairytale atmosphere’. “For this album, the concept clips, teasers, and trailers all have a strong fairytale atmosphere overall. The narration that comes out in the trailer is the fairy Wendy from ‘Peter Pan.’ If we spoke about a boy’s growth and pain in the last series, I think you can look at this one as a story about a boy who doesn’t want to become an adult,” he said.