Members of Alt-J J will be on stage in Gurgaon.

By: Express Features Service

How does one choose between Grammy-nominated English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and English indie-rockers Alt-J? Many music aficionados in India have to pick one of the two, as the two acts make their debut in the country on the same day, March 1, in different cities. While Sheeran performs in Mumbai, Alt-J will be on stage in Gurgaon.

Alt-J, the English indie-rockers, will be part of Emerge, a new music festival announced by LiveVIACOM and VH1. Known for tracks such as Tessellate, Fitzpleasure and Something good, the eight-year-old group is often compared to legendary bands such as Pink Floyd and Radiohead. Aimed at bringing young and rising international acts to India, the festival will also feature English drum ‘n’ bass band Rudimental, which rose to fame with Feel the love in 2012. The quartet marks their India debut with a DJ set. The two bands will perform in Bangalore on February 28 and in Gurgaon on March 1. Tickets are available on http://www.bookmyshow.com and are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, another flyer of a gig was doing the rounds on social media. Ed Sheeran will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Known for his singles The A team and Lego House, he will be promoting his latest album called X. The 23-year-old is being brought down to the country by Percept LIVE. Tickets go live today at 12 noon on http://www.meraevents.com.

