Twice’s Momo and Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul call it quits

Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul and Momo from Twice have parted ways. Their agencies Label SJ and JYP Entertainment confirmed the news and stated, “We’ve checked with the artiste, and it is true that they broke up.” Label SJ added, “Please understand that we cannot answer in detail as it is the artiste’s private life.”

Star Today had earlier quoted a source that stated the two had split due to their busy schedules. The source said, “From what I know, they drifted apart due to their busy schedules. So they ended their romantic relationship and returned to being colleagues and having a senior-and-junior relationship.”

The couple had made their relationship official in 2020.

Kim Hee-chul made his singing debut in the K-pop boy band Super Junior in 2005, and has been a regular cast member on several reality shows, including My Little Old Boy and Delicious Rendezvous. He has also hosted shows such as Knowing Bros and Weekly Idol. Momo began her career with TWICE in 2015. She is the lead dancer of the nine-member group TWICE. Recently, TWICE made a comeback with their 10th Korean EP, Taste of Love.