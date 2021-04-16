Tune fix: Some Chris Gayle rap and wrapping Leonard Cohen around your head

There is so much music out there, that it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything, and decide what to listen to. From this week, we will compile a list that will help you discover new songs. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits, or consume a piece of music which did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

What the world is listening to

Rapstar by Polo G

“Rapstar” is a great example of what Hip Hop has evolved into. Polo G delivers a strong melodic verse, and it feels as though every word he raps is coming straight from the heart. The song is further elevated by the strong beat, which has a chill and mellow feel to it. Polo G’s relaxed, carefree delivery and approach to the beat, along with the strong lyrics which have a melancholy vibe to it, make “Rapstar” an absolute pleasure to listen to.

Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s joint single “Leave the Door Open” from their upcoming first collaborative album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” fuses the rich unique sound of both the artistes and the result is something special. The song takes us back to the smooth soul music era of the 1970s, which is perfectly mixed with R&B to create a sound that is the personification of what a cross between different genres of music should sound like. Anderson .Paak maintains a slow rhythm in the verses which is greatly contrasted by the quick tempo of the chorus, and the song is all the more better for it.

Montero by LIL NAS X

In “Montero”, Lil Nas uses his signature style, fusing elements of hip hop with electro-pop and a touch of country music, albeit with more lyrical references this time. The song is a mix of various styles, and it would be difficult to define it under any one genre, but that works to its favour.

Indian picks

Jamaica to India by EMIWAY BANTAI X CHRIS GAYLE (UNIVERSEBOSS)

Emiway Bantai, who is one of the most popular underground rappers in India, has released a new music video, “Jamaica to India”, featuring one of the biggest cricketers in the world – Chris Gayle. In the song, Gayle raps in English with a touch of his distinct Jamaican flavour. The party song has a catchy beat composed by Tony James, and Emiway Bantai makes use of his signature delivery style. The music video for the song has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube.

What I’m listening to

Zeus by Eminem

“Zeus”, which has turned out to be one of the most talked-about songs from Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By- Side B Deluxe Edition” album, has been on my playlist on repeat since its release. The song is filled with complex wordplays, references and punchlines and has a raw, heartfelt emotion, expressed by one of the greatest rappers to ever grace God’s green Earth. In one line, Eminem apologises to Rihanna for what he had said in an unreleased song which leaked last year. In another line, Eminem calls out Snoop Dogg, which made headlines when the song was released. The complex lyrics combined with the heart pumping flow and delivery is well-matched with a soothing hook by White Gold. “Zeus” is sure to age like fine wine, and every time you hear it, it is likely you will discover something new.

Babalos by Snow Crystal

The PSY Trance track is one of those songs, which will get you pumped up in seconds thanks to the fast-paced beat and bass. The song uses a section of Charlie Chaplin’s famous speech from the movie ‘The Great Dictator’, which is perfectly combined with the drop that sets up the tone for the song. In most of his songs, the artiste looks to deliver a powerful social message that is transitioned with a drop to a fast BPM which is sure to make you jump and hit the dancefloor.

What the world needs to listen to

You Want it darker by Leonard Cohen

There is something so unsettling and grim about the song, but at the same time, the song pulls you in like no other. Leonard Cohen delivers some superb couplets, filled with grim emotion, which portray darkness, but somehow he manages to do it with a grin, and the listener is sure to feel a whirlwind of mixed emotions. In one particular section, Cohen says, “I struggled with some demons, they were middle-class and tame / I didn’t know I had permission to murder and to maim.” The song is thickly wrapped in a blanket of grim, but it is just so good.