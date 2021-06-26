Tune Fix: From The Way I Are to Say My Name, songs you need to listen to this week

There is so much music out there, that it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything, and decide what to listen to. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits, or consume an artistic piece of music that did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

Enjoy Enjaami by DJ Snake and Dhee

DJ Snake has collaborated with Tamil singer Dhee to reinvent her hit single “Enjoy Enjaami”. The song boasts of distinctive styles that work together to create a sound like no other. DJ Snake always brings something new to the table, and this time is no different. The EDM beats are well contrasted with Dhee’s vocals. This is especially true in the parts where Dhee sings: “Cuckoo Cuckoo Thatha Thatha Kala Vetti, Cuckoo Cuckoo Pondhula Yaru Meen Koththi Cuckoo Cuckoo Thanniyil Odum Thavalaikki.” Dhee delivers her part with much emphasis on rhythm and flow, and the song is the personification of what a mashup of contrasting styles should be. Dhee has stated that the new take on “Enjoy Enjaami” retains elements and ideas of the original while making it fun.

The Way I Are by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E., Sebastian

There are times when a song comes together so well that it seems the beat and the vocals were made for one another. “The Way I Are” is a case in point. The song is pleasing, goosebumps-inducing and has something magnetic about it that once you listen to it, you will be coming back for more.

Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars

“Just the Way You Are” creates a mood every time it’s played and will surely evoke emotions in you. Bruno Mars delivers the verses and the hook with his golden voice, and the tones are so well matched with the beat that it is sure to give you the feels. “Just the Way You Are” is one for the ages.

Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean

In “Hips Don’t Lie”, Shakira’s vocals are soothing and catchy at the same time. Her tone is well suited with the vibe of the song. Wyclef Jean delivers his part while staying true to the song. The musical elements all come together to elevate the song to the next level.

Say My Name by Kr$Na

In “Say My Name”, Kr$Na delivers his verse with much emphasis on punchlines, wordplay and references. The artiste uses his killer flow to deliver a piece that is sure to hit you in the spot. The song is extremely well put together and has plenty of WTF moments. In one part, Kr$Na switches his flow which is jaw-dropping. He sings, “Pehle bole peace phir dalenge tu subliminal/Kr$na is on the pinnacle chhodunga inhein critical/Naam bhi lage mythical/Umbilical cord pe mic ka jack karun main rap/Booth mein lagun main smooth criminal.” This is one of the best parts of the song. Kr$Na uses extremely well-crafted metaphors to enhance the sound. In one part, he sings: “Your honey be with me ungli daale shehad mein/Winnie the pooh rappers inhien kar na paata bear me.” The wordplay is self-explanatory, and the song is a must-listen for all hip hop fans.