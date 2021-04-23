Tune Fix: From Rider to Stan, songs you need to listen to this week

George Eliot once said, “Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” This is especially relevant in this day and age. As the pandemic has taken over and changed our daily lives, and we all have to stay in our homes, what could be better than listening to great music from across the globe? Here is a list of some of the best songs you can listen to this week.

What the world is listening to

Solid by Young Thug & Gunna (feat. Drake)

The melodic rap song boasts of a chilled-out feel. Drake starts the first verse of the song and speaks about his vacation preferences and some of his interactions with the women in his life. In one line, Drake says, “Stories you told me ’bout him, I can see that it’s night and day/He told me the truth/Walkin’ from here to my bedroom, it feels like it’s miles away.” Drake speaks about his lady love, who is most likely lying to him. He adds how he gets to know the truth from a guy who was tied to the girl in some way.

Gunna’s verse is next, which is in line with Drake’s verse and the artiste speaks about his romantic life. Young Thug arrives last to the party, and the transition from Gunna’s verse to Young Thug’s stanza is flawless and possibly one of the best parts of the song.

Save your tears by Weekend

“Save your tears” by Weekend is the perfect example of how creating something different and experimenting with different genres can pay off in a huge way. The song begins with a synth-infused melody which is sure to take you back to the ’80s. It’s not like Weekend’s style is completely otherworldly when compared to other artistes in the industry. But Weeknd’s voice is what dreams are made of, combined with his unique style of fusing R and B with elements of Pop. This has always given him the edge, making his songs distinguishable amid a sea of content. “Save your tears” is filled with emotional strings with Weekend opening up about a relationship, and flirting with the idea of what ifs and regrets.

The track has peaked in the top five in twenty countries and has been on the billboard chart for 18 weeks.

Rider by Divine ft Lisa Mishra

We all knew this day would come, and now it’s here. Divine has started experimenting with his sound, using autotune to get a chilled out vibe to match the relaxed beat. His verse is composed of relatively simple lyrics, considering what we have come to expect from the artiste. However, this works in line with the beat. Lisa Mishra delivers the second verse which is a mix of the artiste trying her hand at simple melodic rapping and then straight on singing. The song has a good beat, and a soothing chorus to boot.

What I’m listening to

Low Life by Future ft Weekend

“Low Life” has made a permanent place in my playlist for years, thanks to the amazing vibe the song sets every time it’s played. The Mumble Rap/R&B/Pop fusion works wonders for the track and gives you the feels. The beat is dark, grimy and creates a great contrast with echoey vocals or piano chords layered on top of drill snares. Simply put, the beat is oh so good. Future delivers his part in his signature mumble style, without skimping on the autotune. Weekend’s melodious verse is a treat to the ears, and the chorus is spot on, delivered by Weekend in his signature style. Future’s verse is top-notch in terms of how it sounds, and the melodic dark rap track is sure to please a lot of listeners. The song is the personification of music having no language. The track will likely never be known for its lyrics, but the way it sounds is sure to ignite a lot of emotions.

Stan by Eminem ft Dido

“Stan” has to be one of the greatest songs of all time. Eminem literally paints a picture with his words, infusing some of the best storytelling on any song. The track, which is sure to make you feel heavy in the chest, details the account of an obsessed fan Stan, who is trying to reach out to his inspiration Eminem by writing letters, detailing his life and admiration for the artiste. These letters are filled with heartfelt emotion and pull you in deep into the world Eminem is trying to build via the track. After repeated failed attempts by the fan, the track takes a deep nasty turn which I am not going to spoil as it is best experienced first-hand by the listener.

Eminem ends the song playing himself in the track’s fourth and last verse, which is the icing on the cake for how deep the song takes us in the third verse and gives us something to think about for eternity.

The chorus is soothing and Dido’s voice is well matched with the storytelling rap verses. The track is credited with giving rise to the term Stan which was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

Time by Hanz Zimmer (Inception Soundtrack)

The soundtrack from the movie Inception is perfectly composed by Hanz Zimmer. The music starts slowly and builds up to a level that makes you feel a whirlwind of emotions at once. The music is composed of pretty minimalistic guitar lick with intertwining melodies combined with the chord progression that is sure to make you feel goosebumps. “Time” is inspiring and is a standout track from Hanz Zimmer’s already super impressive catalogue of work.

What the world needs to listen to

Shape Of My Heart by Sting

The track “Shape of My Heart” is performed by English singer and songwriter Sting. Contrary to popular belief about the track being a love song, Sting had revealed in an interview that the lyrics tell the story of a gambler who plays cards or gambles because he wants to “figure out something” eluding him, and not because he wants to win.

The music is so heartwarming that it is sure to bring a smile to your face even after a bad day. The song is pure melody, Sting’s voice is absolute magic, and the classic is sure to pass the test of time.