Tune Fix: From Paani paani to Sunn Na, songs you need to listen to this week

There is so much music out there, that it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything, and decide what to listen to. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits, or consume a piece of music which did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

What the world is listening to

Paani paani by Badshah and Aastha Gill

“Paani paani” starts with Aastha Gill’s melodious verse. The artiste’s voice is soothing and is literally music to the ears. The hook is followed by a catchy beat which sets the tone for what’s to come next. Badshah makes his presence felt soon and makes use of his signature chill delivery. The singer’s tone and relaxed delivery is well complemented with Gill’s vocals. In a song like this, it is clear Badshah is not pumping out the most impressive lyrics but is rather focusing on the vibe and the feel of his delivery and the song. Compare that with a song like “Focus” or “Roll Up” and you would be in for a shock. The song has already surpassed 37 million views on YouTube.

What I am listening to

Be11a Ciao by Hopsin

“Be11a Ciao” starts with a sample of the song “Bella Ciao” made famous by the hit Spanish series Money Heist. This is followed by Hopsin delivering some straight out fire. The artiste makes use of his signature delivery along with top-notch lyrics. The beat of the song is well-matched with the rap verses to muster the sound the artiste is striving to create. Hopsin sings the famous lines from the inspiration behind the track “Bella Ciao” at the end of the song. The song is top notch and you can give this one a listen this week.

Sunn Na by Bali

What would you get if you combine rapping with stand up comedy? The answer is Bali’s “Sunn Na”. Bali makes use of relatable bars and lyrics and fuses them with unique sounds and elements, unlike anything you would have heard from the Indian music scene. The song has great lyrics, the references are on point, and the quirky elements elevate the song. In one part, he sings: “Kaafi main High hoon/Poori tabaahi hoon/Neeche ke baal kaatun jaise mai naayi hoon/Saaf karun kaano ko Rapping ki Baai hoon/Foothpath pe gaadi chala doon main bhai hoon/Paracetamol main toh har dard dawaai hoon/ Geeta par haath hai sach ki gawahi hoon/Khud ki lugaayi hoon/Sarbala tha pehle bass mein.” Bali is a vibe that you never knew you needed, but we are all the more better for it.

What the world needs to listen to

Cleaning out my closet by Eminem

Eminem makes use of lyrical storytelling and takes us back in time when Eminem was just a child. The song talks about Eminem’s father leaving him and his mom when he was just a couple of months old and his mom’s problems with drug abuse. Eminem delivers razor-sharp verses and doesn’t flinch while narrating the story which perfectly portrays Eminem’s troubled childhood. Eminem’s mother was addicted to pills, and this became the source of her rocky relationship with her son. The hook is unrelenting with feelings coming to a boil, and Eminem vividly portrays a range of emotions. Everyone who found it hard to decipher what’s the reason for Eminem’s estranged relationship with his parents, the song answers all these questions and more.