Tune Fix: From Moosedrilla to Bad Guy, songs you need to listen to this week

What the world is listening to

Killer (Remix) by Eminem ft Jack Harlow & Cordae

Not only is Eminem in a league of his own as far as his rap game is concerned, the artist is one of the most self-aware rappers on the planet. Eminem’s latest track “Killer” proves just that. The song starts with Eminem delivering the hook, which is followed by Jack Harlow’s verse which is composed of some great rhymes, references and metaphors. In one part Harlow sings: ‘Tryna fiancé me/ I take the steering wheel and drive them girls beyond crazy (Crazy)/I’m on a song with my idol/I’m a cold-blooded version of the song title/I put these diamonds in the ring like they was Shawn Michaels.” The artist makes his love and respect for Eminem known and compares his game to a cold-blooded killer. He also references Shawn Michaels, who is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The next verse is delivered by Cordae and he doesn’t miss a chance to impress. The artist compares his life to a movie script and brings in many other references. In one part, he sings: “A whole generation of geniuses I’m influencin’/I only hang with real niggas who I’m congruent with/I manifest nothing less than the best outcome/Just watch my moves with this next album, nigga.”

Eminem takes on the third verse which blows everything out the water, and takes us on a wild journey like no other. Eminem casually drops some bombshells which is sure to make headlines. Eminem talks about sorting out issues with Snoop Dogg, and talks about him and Dr Dre having Snoop’s back for life. He sing: “Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool/Dre, me and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you.”

This is in relation to an earlier reference made by the rapper in his recent song “Zeus” where he called out Snoop Dogg. In one part, Eminem replies to all the critics and his competition saying that he is the best and if anyone disputes that, Eminem is willing to prove it in a freestyle or by using a pen and pad. Eminem sings: “If there’s a rapper I haven’t ate (Where?)/We ain’t battled, either that or they won’t collaborate/’Cause pad or paper freestyle will settle that debate (Yup).”

The song does a lot in a very short time. Truly glorious stuff from Eminem and Co.

MOOSEDRILLA by Sidhu Moose Wala and Divine

“Moosedrilla” boasts of a great beat with a lot of interesting musical elements. Even though I couldn’t understand Sidhu Moose Wala’s verse, I can assure you the flow is killer. He makes use of his signature style to deliver hard vocals backed by some great backing vocals.

Divine delivers the second verse with extreme precision and brings his swagger to the party. Divine’s flavour goes very well with Moose Wala’s style. The two contrasting styles work very well to create a track that is sure to be appreciated by a lot of listeners. The track has crossed 4.8 Million on YouTube in just a day.

What I am listening to

Scream & Shout by will.i.am ft Britney Spears

“Scream & Shout” is catchy to its core and is sure to stay with you for a long time. Britney Spears’s voice is roboticized to a huge degree and that elevates the song to the next level, matching the vibe of the oh-so-good beat. I found myself humming to the tune of the song many times after listening to it. Will.i.am makes use of his signature style and absolutely kills the verse by delivering one of my favorite hooks of all time. This one should definitely be on your playlist.

What the world needs to listen to

Bad Guy by Eminem

Eminem released “Bad Guy” in 2013 as part of his eighth studio album Marshall Mathers LP 2. The song is the sequel to the artist’s hit track “Stan”, which is considered to be one of the greatest rap songs of all time.

In the song, Eminem narrates the story of Matthew Mitchell who is said to be the little brother of Stan, a character from the song “Stan”. In the song, Stan was an obsessed Eminem fan, who did some despicable things because Eminem was not responding to his letters. Many years later, Stan’s little brother has come of age and is after Eminem for revenge, believing Eminem is responsible for his brother’s death.

“Bad Guy” boasts of great music, cinematic parts that pulls you into the dark world Eminem is striving to build for his listeners. The lyrics are extraordinary in true Eminem fashion and Eminem delivers the song making use of various delivery patterns. I am not going to divulge any more details about the narrative of the song as it is one to be experienced. Listening to the song with the lyrics in front of you would be ideal to truly get every bit of the song.

One of the best things about the song is Eminem continuing to rap as the music fades. In this part, the artist is rapping from the point of view of his conscience which speaks to him about how the evil things he has done will eventually catch up to him.

The entire song is gold, but the last verse steals the show like no other and is sure to give you goosebumps. Eminem is aware both of his greatness and of the people he has offended with his often character-driven lyrics. Eminem portrays various characters in his songs that he may not necessarily represent in real life, but he takes up the persona and raps from their point of view, something like actors in a movie.

The last verse references the nasty things Eminem has said in his songs. Eminem, portraying his conscience in a chat with himself, sings: “Coming back on ya, every woman you insult/Batter, but the double-standard you have/When it comes to your daughters/I represent everything you take for granted/‘Cause Marshall Mathers, the rapper’s persona/Is half a facade, and Matthew and Stan’s just symbolic/Of you not knowing/ what you had ’til it’s gone/ ‘Cause after all the glitz and the glam/ No more fans that are calling your name/ Cameras are off, sad, but it happens to all of them.” The lyrics are chilling and touching to say the least. The song didn’t get as much praise as its predecessor, but it is a true gem.