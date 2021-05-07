Tune Fix: From Kiss Me More to Mockingbird, songs you need to listen to this week

With so much music out there, it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything and decide what to listen to. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits or consume a piece of music which did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

What the world is listening to

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA Unite

“Kiss Me More” is pure melody infused with sweet disco moulded into a pop concoction. The song is breezy and flirty, beginning with delicate guitars before Doja starts her verse. The track features one of the tightest pop hooks we have heard in a while. Doja splits the hook into a pre-chorus and chorus as she adds mini hooks like the “all on my tongue, I want it” chant. The song is literally music to the ears and is sure to delight many listeners with its top-notch pop melody. SZA is a perfect fit on the track as her mumble hush tones combined with Doja’s slight vocal fry add different textures to the beat.

Doob Gaye By Guru Randhawa

The song is a fusion of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, and Guru Randhawa delivers the track in his signature style. The vocals are strong, as expected of Randhawa. The music by B Praak does justice to the vibe the artiste is trying to create. The lyrics have been well written by Jaani, and you can surely give this song a listen.

What I am listening to

Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray is a genre of her own. “Summertime Sadness” is Lana Del Rey at her best, and the track will surely evoke multiple emotions at once. Lana Del Rey touches on themes relating to sadness and depression but there is something so captivating about her vibe and the way she goes about her work that the track is likely going to give you goosebumps along the way. The best part of the song is how the chorus and the pre chorus fit in perfectly and elevate the track to a whole new level while creating a sense of tension. Lana Del Rey sings, “Kiss me hard before you go/Summertime sadness/I just wanted you to know/That, baby, you the best/I got that summertime, summertime sadness/Su-su-summertime, summertime sadness/Got that summertime, summertime sadness/Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh.” The artiste’s voice is soothing, her delivery is oh-so flawless and the result is a melody infused with the perfect musical elements complete with intersections and variations that is sure to take you on a musical journey like no other.

Ring Ring by Emiway ft Meme Machine

Emiway has been a phenomenon in the Indian rap scene for a while now, and he has been experimenting a lot with his sound of late. While some of these new projects have worked, others have fallen flat. “Ring Ring” belongs to the former category. It boasts one of the best hooks I have heard in this genre in India, with Meme Machine’s voice and soothing delivery working wonders for the track. Emiway enters the party soon and delivers the verses while creating a chilled out vibe and uses autotune to make his part more melody-esqe. The lyrics are on point with the vibe of the track. The music has to be one of the highlights of the song, setting the mood for the artistes to take center stage while maintaining the feel of the song.

What the world needs to listen to

Mockingbird by Eminem

“Mockingbird” is Eminem at his finest. The song showcases the artiste’s ability to take us into a whole new dimension using his words to paint a picture which stays with you. The song talks about Eminem’s life, mainly focusing on his relationship with his daughter Hailie. Eminem talks about always loving his daughters no matter how bad the situation. In one part Eminem sings, “Hailie, I know you miss your mom/And I know you miss your dad when I’m gone/But I’m tryin’ to give you the life that I never had/I can see you’re sad/Even when you smile, even when you laugh/I can see it in your eyes, deep inside you wanna cry/Cause you’re scared, I ain’t there/Daddy’s with you in your prayers.” The lyrics are so masterfully written and delivered that it grips you even before you realise it. In one part, Eminem goes all out singing and that’s a rarity for the artiste. Nevertheless, he pulls it off here and even talks about singing for his daughter. Eminem sings, “Daddy’s gonna buy you a mockingbird/I’ma give you the world/I’ma buy a diamond ring for you/I’m a sing for you, I’ll do anything for you to see you smile.” The song boasts of great delivery, top-notch flow, and the beat is the icing on the cake. The beat is soothing and hits just the right notes to take the song to the next level, making this one a timeless classic.