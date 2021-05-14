Tune Fix: From J Cole’s My Life to Axel Thesleff’s Bad Karma, songs you need to listen to this week

There is so much music out there that it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything, and decide what to listen to. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits, or consume an artistic piece of music which did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

What the world is listening to

My Life by J Cole

J Cole is one of the greatest rappers of the modern era. The song is part of J. Cole’s latest album The Off-Season which was released today (May 14, 2021). The record boasts production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, frequent collaborator T-Minus and J. Cole among others.

“My Life” boasts of great lyrics, impeccable flow and excellent delivery. The beat has a vocal melody infused to it which enhances the sound to match the vibe the creators are trying to produce. The hook is smooth and soothing and is literally music to the ears. The backing vocals used in the hook help elevate the part to the next level. J Cole starts his verse delivering his lines with a chilled out, melancholy feel to it and then suddenly switches things up, delivering his verse with a harder, razor-sharp tone. The switch starts with J Cole singing, “Yeah, top of the mornin’, I know that you thought I was dormant/Woke up early from shots that were swarmin’/A block full of opps, now the cops in an orbit/Guess somebody got popped, now thеy knockin’ on doors/Tryna find an informant but I ain’t see nathin’/I’m mindin’ my business as God is my witness. ”

J Cole seems to draw from his experiences while delivering his verse. 21 savage delivers the second verse of the track, which has some great wordplay and rhyme schemes to boot. The combined efforts of all the artistes come together to create a great musical piece that is sure to please a lot of listeners.

MACHAYENGE 3 by Emiway Bantai

“MACHAYENGE 3” builds on the success of its predecessors, which were revolutionary for the underground Indian music scene. Emiway is back with Tony James for a party track/rap song that is focused on making listeners shake a leg or two. Does it work though? Well, the answer is yes and no. The track has a catchy beat in parts. Even Emiway starts the song with cheerful energy that seems to pull you in. But what does not do justice to the track is the drop which is accompanied by something that acts as the hook for the track. The drop and the hook seem to just be out of place and doesn’t seem to match the vibe of the song.

Overall, Emiway does a decent job with his lyrics. As a party song, the track does not demand complex wordplay or complicated rhyme schemes, but rather simple lyrics that resonate with the audience. This is something Emiway has managed to do consistently and doesn’t miss the mark here. Though one thing that is a letdown is the lack of creativity in the lyrics. The track doesn’t do much to differentiate it from “MACHAYENGE” and “MACHAYENGE 2” which were better versions of more or less the same concept. The beat of the song is a major letdown as it does not fit in with the vibe of the song, and the track doesn’t do enough to justify its existence. Having said that, listeners can give the song a listen as it still has its moments.

What I’m listening to

Animals by Martin Garrix

Hit EDM song “Animals”, by Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix, released as a digital download on June 17, 2013 on iTunes. The track boasts of a snarling 4/4 kick and a distinctive percussive riff which helps it become a banging dance track. The song is said to be written by Martin when he was only 17-years-old. The track is set at the key of F minor and a tempo of 128bpm. The drop is next level, and the song is the personification of what a EDM song be. The track has been on my playlist since its release.

What the world needs to listen to

Like Toy Soldiers by Eminem

Marshall Mathers known to the world as Eminem is widely considered to be one of the greatest lyricists of all time. “Like Toy Soldiers”, a track that first appeared on Eminem’s fifth studio album Encore released in 2004, gives me goosebumps to this date.

The track openly addresses various rivalries that took place in the Hip Hop industry which led to the deaths of some notable rappers. Eminem portrays pure emotion while delivering his verses. The track speaks about Eminem’s take on the feuds and the gang rivalries. The artiste perfectly describes instances where small issues lead to huge feuds that got immensely personal. The artiste compares the feuds in Hip Hop to a battlefield and artistes to toy soldiers in the field. Eminem speaks about one of his closest friends and crewmates at that time, 50 Cent, who was involved in a rivalry with Ja Rule and got stabbed in the process.

Eminem regrets associating his ‘crew’ in his battles. He speaks about the responsibilities he has as a leader, which requires him to set an example for others.

Eminem also references his rivalry with a notable music publication (Source Magazine). The artiste pays tribute to all the legendary rappers who lost their lives because of feuds and rivalries in the industry. The track pulls you in, in legendary Eminem fashion, and takes you on a movie-esque journey. Every word is written to portray a story, and the song is sure to get you hooked every time you listen to it.

The beat is superb and is greatly enhanced by Eminem’s flow and delivery. This song surely deserves a spot on your playlist.

Bad Karma by Axel Thesleff

Moving on from one end of the spectrum to the other. While lyrics can play a huge part in evoking thought-provoking emotion, sometimes music with minimal lyrics can do the same. The electronic/trance/trap track “Bad Karma” is a great example of the latter. The track boasts of impressive drops and the musical elements used in the song are sure to make the listener feel a whirlwind of emotions at once. The track is sure to transport listeners to another dimension while taking them into a thought driven space. The scarce lyrics work perfectly with the beat to enhance the song in this case. The bass heavy drop is the icing on the cake.