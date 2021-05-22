Tune Fix: From Aage Chal to Another Brick In The Wall, Part Two, songs you need to listen to this week

There is so much music out there that it is almost impossible for anyone to keep track of everything, and decide what to listen to. From this week, we will compile a list that will help you discover new songs. So whether you intend to listen to recently released chart-topping hits, or consume an artistic piece of music which did not hit your radar, Varun Krishan’s weekly column has you covered.

What the world is listening to

a m a r i by J. Cole

“a m a r i” is the second track on J. Cole’s recently released album The Off-Season. The artiste delivers his verse incorporating words of motivation while narrating the story of his life. J. Cole references the time when he was hustling it out in the streets and battling poverty and compares it to living in one of the biggest mansions money can buy. J. Cole’s flow is top-notch, and his delivery is ultra-sharp and clean. The chorus of the song hits you in the spot with the artiste talking about how he had a vision while he was scraping bits in the streets: one vision to make it out. The vision helped J. Cole turn his modest Honda car into a luxury Rolls-Royce Wraith. In one part, the artiste talks about never seeing a passport back in the day. Now he is invited to perform all across the world. The artiste sings: “Imagination turned a Honda into Wraith/I was doin’ eighty on the interstate/Tryna make it back before my class started/Country nigga never seen a passport/Till I popped off and got a bag for it/Now I’m at the Garden sittin’ half court/Watchin’ Jr. Catch it off the backboard/’Ville nigga never seen nothing/’Cept a fucking triple bean jumping.”

Hearing the song is such a welcome change as most rappers today are gravitating towards using autotune to get the once unique mumble-esque sound which has now become the defacto model for most new age emcees.

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo delivers a nostalgic heartbreak song that is sure to please a lot of listeners. The artiste starts delivering her vocals in a soft tone with a melancholy feel to it. The artist sings, “Well good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks/Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?”

The track’s second verse makes use of a bass line and a lilting drumbeat among other things that blend in like bread and butter with the artist’s vocals. The song uses backing vocals in the form of harmonies that work together to create a unique sound full of emotion. It is a delight listening to the artiste as she transitions from delivering her verse in her soothing and calm voice to almost shouting in one part. The song has great music, and Olivia Rodrigo’s delivery elevates the song to the next level.

What I am listening to

Aage Chal by Raftaar

The song is inspirational with an uplifting, thought-provoking beat that is a treat for listeners. Raftaar is at his fiery best, delivering the vocals in his signature roary voice. The song speaks about Raftaar’s journey from being born on 16 November 1988 to now being the voice of the Desi Hip Hop scene. The song motivates you to do better, and every word delivered by the artiste seems to be coming straight from the heart. In one part, Raftaar sings: “Paaon rehte zameen par/Par meri/aankhein aasmaan pe/Ki karoon usey haansil/Suna sabko banaya par khud ka/Sikha nahi tha rukna/Tabhi bana main kaabil.” The lyrics are true to life and help in elevating the song to the heights the artiste is trying to reach. This one has been on my playlist for a while and is highly recommended for hip hop listeners.

Dance Monkey by Tones and I

“Dance Monkey” is a synth-pop track which is spearheaded by Tones and I’s soothing yet powerful voice. The beat is catchy, the vocals are pure bliss, and the song is uplifting in a way. The song took over the world when it was released and now has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube alone. You should definitely give this one a listen if you haven’t already.

What the world needs to listen to

Another Brick In The Wall, Part Two by Pink Floyd

“Another Brick in the Wall” is a three-part composition which is a part of Pink Floyd’s 1979 rock opera The Wall. Written by bassist Roger Waters, the song is inspired by Waters’ horrific experiences with the British educational system as a child in the Fifties. The themes that are explored in “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” deal with the built-up frustration with oppressive authority figures and the fear of being brainwashed through the education system. The lyrics of the song attracted controversy with the Inner London Education Authority describing the song as “scandalous”. The song features a disco beat that is considered to be uncharacteristic for the band and has been met with polarizing reactions among listeners. Overall, the vocals are excellent, the beat is unique, and the song is timeless.