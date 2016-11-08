Tum Bin 2 song Ki Kariye Nachna created in five days

Tum Bin 2 is a remake of 2001 musical hit, Tum Bin. Tum Bin 2 is a remake of 2001 musical hit, Tum Bin.

Creating a new version of party song Ki kariye nachna aaonda nahin for forthcoming film Tum Bin 2, took just five days, says director Anubhav Sinha. The song, which released on Monday on YouTube features TV actress Mouni Roy, rapper Raftaar, singers Hardy Sandhu and Neha Kakkar.

“The idea of ‘Ki kariye nachna…’ struck me when Bhushan Kumar (producer) told me that the film had all the various flavours to it to deem it a hit on the musical aspect, barring the Punjabi tadka,” Sinha said in a statement.

“So when we had our wrap up party in Scotland, I vividly remember the foreigners going crazy on ‘Ki kariye nachna…’ and it was my wish to recreate this song. But due to the paucity of time, we had to create a brand new version in a span of five days. This is the fastest I have ever delivered a soundtrack, complete with a video,” he added.

Talking about the inclusion of the song in the film, Kumar says that the first film “Tum Bin” had ten songs. So, “keeping up with the changing times”, the second instalment of the film has only five. “When we saw the film, we realised after looking at the legacy of the original musical hit, that we should have one more song in the film. And here it is.”

Composers Gaurav-Roshan have recreated the music, while Sandhu and Kakkar have lent their voices to the track with rap inputs by Raftaar. The video is choreographed by Remo D’Souza. “Tum Bin 2” is set to release on November 18.

