Saturday, November 07, 2020
Tu Mera Nahi: Amaal Mallik shines in his debut single

Amaal Mallik released his debut single "Tu Mera Nahi" on Friday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2020 6:35:38 pm
Amaal Mallik song Tu Mera NahiTu Mera Nahi is composed and sung by Amaal Mallik. (Photo: Sony Music India/YouTube)

Amaal Mallik’s debut single “Tu Mera Nahi,” which released on Friday, is receiving a lot of love from fans. The music video also marks the singer-composer’s acting debut.

The song, composed by Amaal and penned by Rashmi Virag, also stars Aditi Budhathoki.

The video begins with Amaal Mallik performing at a concert and meeting fans. Soon, we see a romantic story unfolding, which takes an unfortunate turn. The song describes the feelings of a lovelorn soul.

Talking about “Tu Mera Nahi,” Amaal said in a statement, “I have always made music with passion, love & honesty. I’m grateful for the love Tu Mera Nahi has been getting before its release, and now that it’s released, I’m hopeful that the love will grow tenfold.”

“We are confident about the soul & cinematic experience the song has, and it’s already winning hearts everywhere. I can see vocal covers, instrumental covers and dance covers. I wish every Amaalian the same thrill I’m experiencing right now,” he concluded.

