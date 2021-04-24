Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega teaser: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin caught in a tale of love and betrayal

You saw sweethearts Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni tease each other in their first music video “Tera Suit” but dropping their atypical playfulness, Jasmin and Aly are giving a glimpse of their shared intensity in the latest track, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”. The teaser of the song is out, and the pair seems to be juggling many emotions at once– from love, self-respect to betrayal and revenge.

The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Jasmin and Aly star as a married couple. The teaser is enough to conclude that Aly pays a cheater husband to Jasmin, and the rest of the story will probably be about her avenging the betrayal. Both Jasmin and Aly are looking terrific, giving a sneak peek of their acting talent. While this is not really a romantic track, the pair still seems to bring crackling chemistry on screen.

“Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” will release on April 27. Jasmin and Aly confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year.

After the show, Jasmin told indianexpress.com, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”