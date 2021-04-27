Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni take a different route in their latest single, watch video

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s latest music video, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” is finally here. Unlike their real-life story, Jasly, as the couple is fondly called by fans, share a not-so-happy relationship in the music video.

The video opens with a drunk Aly entering his room on his wedding night, and behaving rudely his newly-wed wife, played by Jasmin. Through the 4.3-minute video we see how he keeps ignoring his wife while flirting with multiple women. Towards the end of the video, the cheated woman finds courage to walk out of the marriage and also teaches her errant husband a lesson.

Sung, composed and written by Vishal Mishra, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” is soon going to become the go-to song for all broken hearts. The lyrics are emotional and the tune has a beautiful melody to it. Aly and Jasmin have aced their characters, given it’s painted in a contrasting colour from their real life. While Jasmin brings to life the pain of a young woman, who seeks love, Aly’s villainous avatar will definitely impress you. While we love their off-screen loved-up moments together, their love-hate chemistry on screen is also quite crackling.

Watch Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega

Sharing his experience working on the music videos, Aly Goni in a statement shared, “This is my first music video with VYRL Originals, and I really enjoyed working with the entire team of “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”. It’s a great song with a beautiful meaning and Vishal is indeed the king of heartbreak songs. Getting to share the screen with Jasmin was cherry on the cake. Both Jasmin and I have not done something like this before and I can’t wait to see what our audiences have to say our new piece of work together”.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been friends from the time they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Their friendship turned into love when they got to spend alone time together on Bigg Boss 14. Post the reality show, they featured together in Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit”, which recently clocked 10 crore views.

Talking about finding love in each other, Jasmin earlier told indianexpress.com, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”