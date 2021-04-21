Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega first look: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to play a married couple

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will soon be seen in their second music video titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The couple shared the poster of the song on their social media handles, and it looks like they are playing a newlywed couple in the video.

Aly shared the poster with the caption, “And here we gooo #TuBhiSatayaJayega out on 27th April at 11AM only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. How excited are you all?”

Singer, writer and composer Vishal Mishra had earlier shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the song. The pictures had Aly, Jasmin and Vishal candidly posing for the camera.

Vishal had previously teased his fans with the caption, “Just saw the video of our song, I can’t wait for you all to see the magic @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 have created on screen ❤️, This song is going to be special.”

After exiting Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen together in Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit”.

The couple confessed their love for each other on the Colors TV reality show. After the show, Jasmin told indianexpress.com, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”