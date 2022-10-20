scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Trevor Noah jokes about BTS’s military enlistment, says no one will fight them: ‘South Korean army is unstoppable now…’

Late night show Trevor Noah jokes about BTS' military enlistment, saying that no one would want to go to war with them.

BTSBTS with Trevor Noah at the Grammys (Photo: YouTube)

BTS’ military enlistment saw an unexpected sigh of relief from most ARMYs, amid heartbreak as finally the tension of waiting for the final decision from the South Korean government ended. The debate has been ongoing for over a year now, with various surveys and polls being held, while the band themselves avoided discussing the subject altogether.

Also Read |BTS’s conscription: The case for exempting South Korean band from military service

Late Night talk show host Trevor Noah, who had bonded well with BTS during the Grammys 2022, laughed about the whole situation. “Their army is basically unstoppable now,” he said, adding, “There’s no army in the world that’s gonna take a shot at these guys. Are you kidding me? Who’s going to be stupid enough to take a shot? Everyone’s a fan!”

“Enemy soldiers are gonna be like, ‘Ah! I just got stabbed by Jin! This is the best and last day of my life,'” Noah added.

Two days after their scheduled Busan concert, BTS announced through their agency that they would be going forward with their military enlistment, and the process would begin with Jin. The vocalist would release his single Astronaut in October, and also shared the concept video for the upcoming single. The statement added that the rest of the members would enlist, according to their schedules. The statement read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

Other solo albums are in the works as the members have hinted in their various VLives. Jimin and RM have confirmed that their albums are on the way, and ARMY is eagerly waiting for more details about the rest.  During their emotional FESTA dinner in June, the band had mentioned that they would be focussing more on solo activities, for a while.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:56:15 pm
Next Story

A mobster dodged hit after hit. His son finally got him.

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement