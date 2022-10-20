Trevor Noah jokes about BTS’s military enlistment, says no one will fight them: ‘South Korean army is unstoppable now…’

BTS’ military enlistment saw an unexpected sigh of relief from most ARMYs, amid heartbreak as finally the tension of waiting for the final decision from the South Korean government ended. The debate has been ongoing for over a year now, with various surveys and polls being held, while the band themselves avoided discussing the subject altogether.

Late Night talk show host Trevor Noah, who had bonded well with BTS during the Grammys 2022, laughed about the whole situation. “Their army is basically unstoppable now,” he said, adding, “There’s no army in the world that’s gonna take a shot at these guys. Are you kidding me? Who’s going to be stupid enough to take a shot? Everyone’s a fan!”

“Enemy soldiers are gonna be like, ‘Ah! I just got stabbed by Jin! This is the best and last day of my life,'” Noah added.

Two days after their scheduled Busan concert, BTS announced through their agency that they would be going forward with their military enlistment, and the process would begin with Jin. The vocalist would release his single Astronaut in October, and also shared the concept video for the upcoming single. The statement added that the rest of the members would enlist, according to their schedules. The statement read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Other solo albums are in the works as the members have hinted in their various VLives. Jimin and RM have confirmed that their albums are on the way, and ARMY is eagerly waiting for more details about the rest. During their emotional FESTA dinner in June, the band had mentioned that they would be focussing more on solo activities, for a while.