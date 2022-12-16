scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting

Grammy awards 2023 ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Trevor NoahFILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah — he’s hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023. The comedian who recently left his post as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:14:06 am
