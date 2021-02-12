Top Tucker: Badshah and Rashmika Mandanna groove to peppy north-meets-south song

Top Tucker, sung by Uchana Amit, Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi, is out. Besides Uchana, Badshah and Yuvan, the peppy number’s music video also features south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The phrase ‘Top Tucker’ in colloquial vocabulary is used to compliment someone for their exceptional qualities and achievements. In the song too, Badshah is heard heaping praise on a gal, played by Rashmika in the music video. Like most of his songs, the lyrics seem a tad sexist, but the rhythm saves him again. The north-meets-south music is quite catchy, and the hook-step is easy to mimic.

The visualisation of Top Tucker really stands out. The makers have used some appealing colours, and the use of animation leaves a good impact. Also, the magnificent sets with more than 500 dancers coming together to perform, gives the music video a typical Tollywood vibe. However, here’s a question to the composers – just adding ‘mama’ won’t make a song south Indian, right?

Talking about Yuvan Shankar Raja composition Top Tucker, Badshah said in a statement, “I am proudly presenting Top Tucker to the world. I have been looking forward to this collaboration with Yuvan and it truly celebrates the beauty of Indian sounds coming together. Rashmika has added a wonderful charm to the music video, and I hope fans get their much-needed reason for celebration with this song.”

Badshah will soon launch his next single featuring Bigg Boss 14 star Shehnaaz Gill.